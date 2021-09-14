Billie Eilish embodied old school Hollywood glamour in her Oscar de la Renta gown at last night’s Met Gala, but there was an important reason why she chose the dress.

The 19-year-old star walked the red carpet at her first gala in a beautiful peach tulle princess gown with a 15-foot train. She also wore Cartier jewellery and her hair was styled like Marilyn Monroe’s.

Fernando Garcia, creative director for Oscar de la Renta, told the New York Times that Grammy-winner Eilish was “very interested in surprising everybody with a look she hasn’t done before.”

The brand also revealed that Eilish agreed to wear the dress if Oscar de la Renta stopped using fur.

Although the label hasn’t used fur in its runway designs for a few years, some fur products have continued to be sold in its stores.

The design house will now terminate all fur sales at the request of Eillish, who is a vegan and animal rights activist.

“I thought a lot about what Oscar said — he was a big fan of fur, by the way — that the one thing he really worried about in the fashion business was his eye getting old,” Alex Bolen, the brand’s chief executive, said.

It reminded Bolen to listen to what young people had to say: “I have to surround myself with people with different points of view.”

In a statement to the NYT, Eilish said she found it “shocking that wearing fur isn’t completely outlawed at this point in 2021.”

She added: “I’m honoured to have been a catalyst and to have been heard on this matter.”

People on Twitter are applauding Eilish’s outfit.

“All eyes on Billie Eilish, same,” wrote one fan, alongisde a photo of Amanda Gorman and Timothée Chalamet looking at the singer.

“If Billie Eilish isn’t your number one on a best dressed list you’re wrong,” shared another person.

“What a way to use her influence. Also, I’m only wearing de la Renta from now on,” added a third fan.