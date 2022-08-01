Björk’s daughter Ísadóra is the new face of Miu Miu
The 19-year-old models the brand’s latest jewellery collection
Ísadóra Bjarkardóttir Barney has made her modelling debut as the new face of Miu Miu.
The 19-year-old, who is the daughter of singer Björk and artist Matthew Barney, stars in a new campaign to promote a collection of jewellery designed in collaboration with Swedish artists Nathalie Djurberg and Hans Berg.
“Photographed by Julien Martinez Leclerc, this introduces the actor Ísadóra Bjarkardóttir Barney to the Miu Miu universe,” a press release said.
“She follows in a long line of emergent cross-disciplinary Miu Miu muses, united in their difference — in their passionately individual stance.”
The collection features statement pieces inspired by the artists’ 2015 sculpture series, “A Theif Caught in the Act”, and includes earrings in the shape of large flowers, chunky beaded necklaces and colourful rings.
In a video alongside the campaign, Barney is seen resting her head on her arms while an animated stork attempts to take an earring from her ear.
Barney also made her acting debut in April. She played Melkorka in The Northman alongside Björk, who played a seeress.
In an interview with The Face magazine earlier this year, Barney opened up about how therapy helped her deal with her parent’s public breakup.
Björk and Matthew Barney split in 2013, after more than 11 years together. In 2015, Matthew sued Bjork over custody of Barney and claimed that he does not get enough time with his daughter.
Barney said she believes therapy should be a “universal right”.
“It’s a great tool to have and I’m a huge fan of it,” she said.
“There’s definitely been points in my life where I’ve needed it more than others, like with [my parents’] separation, and then just general happenings. But then it became a constant, staple thing.”
Other celebrity brand ambassadors who have fronted recent Miu Miu campaigns include Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney, Emily Ratajkowski, Emma Corrin and King Richard star Demi Singleton.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies