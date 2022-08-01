Björk’s daughter Ísadóra is the new face of Miu Miu

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ísadóra Bjarkardóttir Barney has made her modelling debut as the new face of Miu Miu.

The 19-year-old, who is the daughter of singer Björk and artist Matthew Barney, stars in a new campaign to promote a collection of jewellery designed in collaboration with Swedish artists Nathalie Djurberg and Hans Berg.

“Photographed by Julien Martinez Leclerc, this introduces the actor Ísadóra Bjarkardóttir Barney to the Miu Miu universe,” a press release said.

“She follows in a long line of emergent cross-disciplinary Miu Miu muses, united in their difference — in their passionately individual stance.”

The collection features statement pieces inspired by the artists’ 2015 sculpture series, “A Theif Caught in the Act”, and includes earrings in the shape of large flowers, chunky beaded necklaces and colourful rings.

In a video alongside the campaign, Barney is seen resting her head on her arms while an animated stork attempts to take an earring from her ear.

Barney also made her acting debut in April. She played Melkorka in The Northman alongside Björk, who played a seeress.

In an interview with The Face magazine earlier this year, Barney opened up about how therapy helped her deal with her parent’s public breakup.

Björk and Matthew Barney split in 2013, after more than 11 years together. In 2015, Matthew sued Bjork over custody of Barney and claimed that he does not get enough time with his daughter.

Barney said she believes therapy should be a “universal right”.

“It’s a great tool to have and I’m a huge fan of it,” she said.

“There’s definitely been points in my life where I’ve needed it more than others, like with [my parents’] separation, and then just general happenings. But then it became a constant, staple thing.”

Other celebrity brand ambassadors who have fronted recent Miu Miu campaigns include Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney, Emily Ratajkowski, Emma Corrin and King Richard star Demi Singleton.