Blake Lively’s bizarre Balenciaga shoe-trouser combo causes a storm

Blake Lively wore a bizarre Balenciaga shoe-trouser combo to the Super Bowl and it’s caused an uproar on social media.

The 36-year-old actress attended the game with Taylor Swift earlier this month, and baffled her followers by revealing that her trousers and shoes were actually combined.

On Instagram, Lively shared photos of her strange outfit, posting: “Last week I left my kids for the first time ever and wore pants that were shoes. I took pictures upside down and had no clue. I treated a friendship bracelet like a Flat Stanley for my husband, like I didn’t realise it wasn’t ‘07.

“I borrowed more jewellery than the skeleton in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. And I went clubbing. Now I know what my episode of The Twilight Zone would look like.”

The trousers are part of a Balenciaga X Adidas collection and are known as pantashoes, first debuting on the catwalk at the Balenciaga Spring 23 show in New York.

The red, baggy Adidas tracksuit is attached to the bottom of red heels worn by Lively and retail at £2,950.

Lively wore her hair in bouncy curls and paired the outfit with a white crop top, gold bangles, gold chunky necklaces, and a Deadpool and Wolverine friendship bracelet.

On her Instagram story, Lively shared a video clip of the ensemble, captioning it: “These shants are made for walkin’ and that’s just what they’ll do.”

Commenters online were surprised by the bold look, with one person saying: “I’m still in the part of ‘pants that were shoes’… What???”. While another person joked: “So you’re saying there may be a Sisterhood of the Traveling Shoepants?!?”

However, others seem to be on board with the fashion statement, with one commenter saying: “‘Pants that were shoes’ is the new ‘Boots with the fur’.”

Another added: “Good for you, Blake! Hope you had a great time! And it is always the best feeling to come home to the kids after a getaway.”

Lively revealed that the Las Vegas trip was her first time leaving her four children, who she shares with actor husband Ryan Reynolds, who watched the game from home.