Bobbi Brown has responded to an influencer’s criticism of the Jones Road What The Foundation (WTF) Tinted Moisture Balm with a light-hearted TikTok video.

Following its release at the end of last month, the product has caused a stir on social media and divided the opinions of makeup artists and content creators.

Some have praised the product’s sheer, skin-like finish, while others have complained that it feels greasy on the skin.

On TikTok, the WTF hashtag has already amassed more than 12.8 million views. One popular review, which has approximately 1.5 million likes, sees influencer Meredith Duxbury apply the balm with her fingers.

In the video Duxbury – who is well-known for her full-coverage makeup looks – scoops up a large chunk of the foundation and spreads it between both hands. She then proceeds to apply it all over the face as you would a moisturiser.

“This smells very strong,” she says, adding that she is “not sure what to make of this consistency”.

Due to the sheer volume of product she uses, it slides across her face, and she is unable to blend it in with her fingers.

She then tries to dab it in with a damp beauty blender, but the sponge ends up lifting the product from her skin. Lastly, she attempts to stipple it in with a brush, but this is also a failed attempt.

“It’s going to be a no from me. I really did want to like this though,” she adds.

Brown, who founded Jones Road after stepping down as chief creative officer of her namesake makeup brand, responded to the review with a tongue-in-cheek TikTok video of her own.

“I’ve always love learning new makeup techniques and I learnt one today,” she tells viewers, before scooping up two large chunks of WTF in her hands.

“I’m not sure if it’s going to work but I’m going to try,” she adds, before rubbing the product across her face in a somewhat haphazard manner.

“Hmm...It didn’t really work,” she concludes, holding back a laugh.

Since it was shared on Monday evening, Brown’s video has already received more than 600,000 views.

It has received dozens of comments from amused followers, one of whom praised the makeup artist for the “wholesome yet savage response”.

“Damn…Imagine trying come for an icon but instead she comes for you,” one user commented.

Another said: “She ate and left NO CRUMBS.”

“I’m immediately buying this product,” a third person wrote.

Another commented: “HAHA I love this!! In all honesty, her review was just unfair, it’s literally a tint that shouldn’t be piled on.”

In a separate video, Brown explained that WTF is a tinted balm with light coverage, and should not be confused for a full-coverage foundation.

“It is a skin-like finish. It adds coverage in most places where you need it,” she says, adding that it should be applied in small amounts with a brush or your fingers.

“Because it has beautiful oils infused, it gives a nice glowy finish. If you have oily skin, you might not be someone who likes the finish of the foundation. If you like full coverage, you’re not going to like WTF.”

Duxbury previously responded to criticisms that her review of WTF was unfair, as she did not apply the product as it is intended.

In a second video she used a small amount of WTF on her cheeks, but concluded that she was not a fan because the “smell is very overwhelming” and she saw “no difference” after applying.