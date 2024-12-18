Footwear trends to look out for in 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

After weeks of winter walks and hurried Christmas shopping – your footwear may be in need of a new year makeover.

“In 2024, we saw a noticeable shift in footwear preferences, with chunky sneakers giving way to sleeker, dress-casual styles,” says TOMS‘ brand manager, Darcia Schouten. “This trend was largely influenced by changing lifestyle needs – people sought footwear that was not only stylish but practical for day-to-day activities.”

“Comfort-driven designs that blend sophistication with ease of wear have become essential, as consumers prioritise versatility,” explains Schouten.

If you’re trying to predict the biggest fashion trends for 2025 in anticipation for the post-holiday sales, look no further, as fashion insiders break down the hottest footwear styles for 2025.

Riding boots

The western and cowboy boot trend was huge in 2023/24, but horses are taking a more front and centre approach to the 2025 trend, with riding boots becoming the it-style of the season.

Riding boots swept the runways of Gucci and Hermès, with equestrian style becoming a prolific motif for 2025.

“Its streamlined silhouette and dress-casual versatility make it the perfect option for FW25,” says Schouten.

The ‘riding’ motif is predicted to proliferate fashion. Stella McCartney unveiled fashion’s new ‘it’ bag, the ‘Stella Ryder’, at Paris Fashion Week for s/s 2025 and the equestrian-focused fashion house, Hermès, has outshone its luxury rivals with an 11.3% rise in sales throughout June to September.

Dune Taylyn Riding Boot in Black, £145

Slim sneaker

Slim styles continue to be the anticipated trainer trend for 2025. While Adidas Sambas were the ‘it’ trainers for 2024, Onitsuka Tiger’s and Dries van Noten’s slim sneaker is predicted to be 2025’s go-tos.

“Low-profile trainers in a variety of styles have been rising in interest and I think this will only grow in 2025,” explains Chatham‘s managing director Philip Marsh.

“PUMA Palermo’s have already caught attention this year, and we’re pretty sure PUMA is going to stay in the spotlight with more coming next year,” says schuh‘s athleisure buyer, Amberley Freeman.

“Keep an eye on Alohas – the new cool-girl brand – we’re expecting these to be the must-haves for spring and summer 2025.”

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66, £130

ALOHAS tb.490 Rife Trainers in Beige, £150, Schuh

Bulk up

Whilst slim trainers are in, bulky bikers aren’t going anywhere.

“Chunky bikers will be the go-to boot for 2025, and New Rock is going to steal the show with their new biker boots,” says schuh’s lifestyle buyer Daniel Barker.

“The Dr. Martens biker boot, Anistone High, sold out in two weeks flat earlier this year, and we have more to come from the brand in 2025.”

The chunky trend is not only reserved for boots. Skater-inspired sneakers are on the up.

“Skate made its resurgence in 2024, sparked by the Y2K revival, with over 304 million TikTok posts tagged #skate,” explains schuh’s streetwear buyer, Chloe De Salis.

“Osiris sneakers were a must-have – the women’s triple black sold out twice this year – which was no surprise after Billie Eilish was spotted wearing them.”

New Look Black Leather-Look Biker Ankle Boots, £24.99 (were £49.99)

OSIRIS d3 2001 Trainers in Grey Multi, £83.99 (were £120)

Block heels

Whilst kitten heels were the go-to for 2024, the style seem to be swinging back to a more practical look.

“Comfort will be a big focus for 2025 and the block heel is set to become a standout trend,” says Schouten.

“With more people prioritising all-day wearability, this style offers the perfect balance between elegance and practicality.”

As designers attempt to push ‘practical luxury’, the block heel combines both ease and elegance making it the perfect practical staple for day-to-night looks.

Zara Limited Edition Sheepskin Leather Square Toe Heel, £109

TOMS Constance Heeled Boot, £110

Flamboyant flip-flops

Whilst Birkenstock sandals were the footwear of the summer this year, flip-flops are anticipated to make a comeback in 2025.

“Flip-flops are making a comeback, and Havaianas are definitely one to watch,” explains Barker.

“They were everywhere at Copenhagen Fashion Week and are basically the sandal of the year. Crocs were also huge in 2024, and it looks like that’s going to keep going into 2025, especially with their ‘Miami’ collection.”

Brightly coloured flip-flops à la 2000s beach club are predicted to be big trends for the 2025 holiday season.

Havaianas Top FARM Rio Copacabana, £38