Lara Johnson-Wheeler has posed in a rare photoshoot for Tatler magazine alongside a written piece about the benefits of shapewear.

The prime minister’s eldest daughter wore a series of different shapewear items, including a high-waisted black pencil skirt and a black corset underneath a wool cardigan.

In another shot, Johnson-Wheeler, whose mother is Boris Johnson’s ex-wife Marina Wheeler, wore a tulle dress with puffed sleeves over a pair of high-waisted knickers and a bra.

“These days – thanks to Kim [Kardashian] and her contemporaries – looking like an hourglass is back in vogue,” the 28-year-old writes.

“The goal to look ‘thicc’, with an unreasonably small middle, is highly covetable. As we emerge from multiple lockdowns, hedonism is combining with the desire to look our best – our most sculpted, our most cinched.”

Johnson-Wheeler works as a writer and broadcaster (Mark Cant/Tatler)

Johnson-Wheeler goes on to praise luxury labels like Rigby & Peller, Heist, Skims, and La Perla.

“I vow to pass on my wisdom to any Tatler readers looking for shapewear to take them into the new ‘roaring Twenties’,” she continues, urging readers to seek professional advice when it comes to identifying their size.

“Second, establish what you want from the garments. Do you want to be lifted? Cinched? Smoothed? Find the right piece for your priorities. And finally, don’t expect a ‘tweakment’ effect from shapewear.”

The full feature is in the September issue of Tatler (Victor Demarchelier/Tatler)

Johnson-Wheeler, who works as a writer and broadcaster, goes on to point out that shapewear is not going to “fix what you might not like about your body.”

“Wearing sculpting underwear doesn’t make me feel different per se, but it certainly makes me feel more secure in clothes I was previously unsure about,” she adds.

“And, frankly, when shapewear is used as a foundation for comfort and confidence – to amplify the goodness there – there’s nothing controversial about that at all.”

See the full feature in the September issue of Tatler available via digital download and newsstands on Thursday 29 July.