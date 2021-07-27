Boris Johnson’s daughter Lara Johnson-Wheeler stars in body positive shapewear fashion shoot

Usually found interviewing or writing about fashion industry stars, Lara Johnson-Wheeler has stepped in front of the camera for Tatler magazine’s September issue, in a feature all about shapewear.

The eldest daughter of Prime Minister Boris Johnson models a range of body sculpting undergarments while reporting on the trend for hourglass figures “with an unreasonably small middle” – inspired by the likes of Kim Kardashian West.

In one image the 28-year-old wears a trendy sheer midi dress with long puff sleeves, a black bra and high-waisted knickers visible underneath.

“As we emerge from multiple lockdowns, hedonism is combining with the desire to look our best – our most sculpted, our most cinched,” Johnson-Wheeler writes, describing her investigation into the new generation of smoothing and shaping garments.

In another shot, the writer and editor is seen in a black corset and tight pencil skirt with a cropped cardigan and strappy platform heels – it’s a very ‘sexy secretary’ look.

Lara Johnson-Wheeler in Tatler’s September issue (Mark Cant/PA)

After trying out brands including Rigby and Peller, Simone Perele, Heist, Skims La Perla and Wolford, Johnson-Wheeler concludes: “Wearing sculpting underwear doesn’t make me feel different per se, but it certainly makes me feel more secure in clothes I was previously unsure about” – and her confidence really shines through in the shoot.

Ending on a body positive note – and recognising that these garments are intended to “enhance” rather than “fix”, she adds: “Frankly, when shapewear is used as a foundation for comfort and confidence – to amplify the goodness there – there’s nothing controversial about that at all.”

(Victor Demarchelier/PA)

See the full feature in the September issue of Tatler available via digital download and newsstands on Thursday, July 29. Visit www.tatler.com.