4 key boot trends to complete your autumn/winter look
Step out in style with these perfect pairs, says Katie Wright.
Rejoice, fashion fans, because boots season is here – that wonderful time of the year when it’s cold enough (or at least we convince ourselves it is) that no outfit is complete without a pair of everyone’s favourite autumn/winter footwear.
So what’s hot in the boots department this season? From practical to party-ready, here are the four major trends you need to know about now…
1. Chunky Chelsea boots
An evolution of the humongous tread sole boots that Prada and Bottega Veneta pioneered – a huge hit with influencers and celebs – this season’s Chelsea boots are a more manageable size.
Slim on the ankle and with a low heel, high street versions come in classic black as well as paler shades, ideal for teaming with an autumal look or winter whites.
Toms Black Combat Boots, £115
Bobbies Ivy Mohair Taupe Boots, £225 (clothing, stylist’s own)
Deichmann White Tall Chunky Chelsea Boots, £24.49 (were £34.99)
2. Cowboy boots
Part of the Noughties revival adopted by fashion-forward celebs like Dua Lipa, Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner, cowboy boots are here to stay.
This time around, however, you don’t have to adopt a full-on cowgirl look complete with bootcut jeans and denim shirt – modern western boots are minimalist and go with everything from flowy skirts and oversized blazers to party dresses.
Oliver Bonas Floral Print Puff Sleeve Pink Mini Dress, £69.50; Grey Suede Leather Tall Cowboy Boots, £139.50
V by Very Sequin Star Skater Dress, £55; Stud Sole Western Boots, £45
4. Knee-high boots
The most elegant option when it comes to autumn/winter boots, snug-fitting long styles were seen at Burberry, Balmain and Rick Owens.
Whether leather or suede, knee-high or over-the-knee, pair yours with midi dresses (so you don’t need to wear tights) or miniskirts and oversized knits to tap into the preppy trend.
Dune Savoir Black Boots, £200 (clothing, stylist’s own)
M&Co Wine Cable Knit Poncho, £36; Multi Twist Front Printed Dress, £44; Chocolate Classic Leather Belt, £18; Black Knee High Suedette Boots, £49.50
3. Platform boots
The ultimate style statement for autumn, as seen on the catwalks at Versace and Saint Laurent, platform boots are making a big comeback right now.
Leather or rubber versions are perfect for daytime teamed with denim and a puffer jacket, while sleek, satin styles are party-season perfection.
Sedai Marlo Womens Black Chunky Ankle Boots, £44.99, Shoezone
River Island Pink Satin Platform Ankle Boots, £48 (were £60)
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.