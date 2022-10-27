4 key boot trends to complete your autumn/winter look

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rejoice, fashion fans, because boots season is here – that wonderful time of the year when it’s cold enough (or at least we convince ourselves it is) that no outfit is complete without a pair of everyone’s favourite autumn/winter footwear.

So what’s hot in the boots department this season? From practical to party-ready, here are the four major trends you need to know about now…

1. Chunky Chelsea boots

An evolution of the humongous tread sole boots that Prada and Bottega Veneta pioneered – a huge hit with influencers and celebs – this season’s Chelsea boots are a more manageable size.

Slim on the ankle and with a low heel, high street versions come in classic black as well as paler shades, ideal for teaming with an autumal look or winter whites.

Toms Black Combat Boots, £115

Bobbies Ivy Mohair Taupe Boots, £225 (clothing, stylist’s own)

Deichmann White Tall Chunky Chelsea Boots, £24.49 (were £34.99)

2. Cowboy boots

Part of the Noughties revival adopted by fashion-forward celebs like Dua Lipa, Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner, cowboy boots are here to stay.

This time around, however, you don’t have to adopt a full-on cowgirl look complete with bootcut jeans and denim shirt – modern western boots are minimalist and go with everything from flowy skirts and oversized blazers to party dresses.

Oliver Bonas Floral Print Puff Sleeve Pink Mini Dress, £69.50; Grey Suede Leather Tall Cowboy Boots, £139.50

V by Very Sequin Star Skater Dress, £55; Stud Sole Western Boots, £45

4. Knee-high boots

The most elegant option when it comes to autumn/winter boots, snug-fitting long styles were seen at Burberry, Balmain and Rick Owens.

Whether leather or suede, knee-high or over-the-knee, pair yours with midi dresses (so you don’t need to wear tights) or miniskirts and oversized knits to tap into the preppy trend.

Dune Savoir Black Boots, £200 (clothing, stylist’s own)

M&Co Wine Cable Knit Poncho, £36; Multi Twist Front Printed Dress, £44; Chocolate Classic Leather Belt, £18; Black Knee High Suedette Boots, £49.50

3. Platform boots

The ultimate style statement for autumn, as seen on the catwalks at Versace and Saint Laurent, platform boots are making a big comeback right now.

Leather or rubber versions are perfect for daytime teamed with denim and a puffer jacket, while sleek, satin styles are party-season perfection.

Sedai Marlo Womens Black Chunky Ankle Boots, £44.99, Shoezone

River Island Pink Satin Platform Ankle Boots, £48 (were £60)