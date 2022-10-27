Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

4 key boot trends to complete your autumn/winter look

Step out in style with these perfect pairs, says Katie Wright.

Katie Wright
Thursday 27 October 2022 09:45
Boot up for autumn/winter (Toms/PA)
Boot up for autumn/winter (Toms/PA)

Rejoice, fashion fans, because boots season is here – that wonderful time of the year when it’s cold enough (or at least we convince ourselves it is) that no outfit is complete without a pair of everyone’s favourite autumn/winter footwear.

So what’s hot in the boots department this season? From practical to party-ready, here are the four major trends you need to know about now…

1. Chunky Chelsea boots

An evolution of the humongous tread sole boots that Prada and Bottega Veneta pioneered – a huge hit with influencers and celebs – this season’s Chelsea boots are a more manageable size.

Recommended

Slim on the ankle and with a low heel, high street versions come in classic black as well as paler shades, ideal for teaming with an autumal look or winter whites.

Toms Black Combat Boots, £115

Bobbies Ivy Mohair Taupe Boots, £225 (clothing, stylist’s own)

Deichmann White Tall Chunky Chelsea Boots, £24.49 (were £34.99)

2. Cowboy boots

Part of the Noughties revival adopted by fashion-forward celebs like Dua Lipa, Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner, cowboy boots are here to stay.

This time around, however, you don’t have to adopt a full-on cowgirl look complete with bootcut jeans and denim shirt – modern western boots are minimalist and go with everything from flowy skirts and oversized blazers to party dresses.

Oliver Bonas Floral Print Puff Sleeve Pink Mini Dress, £69.50; Grey Suede Leather Tall Cowboy Boots, £139.50

V by Very Sequin Star Skater Dress, £55; Stud Sole Western Boots, £45

4. Knee-high boots

The most elegant option when it comes to autumn/winter boots, snug-fitting long styles were seen at Burberry, Balmain and Rick Owens.

Whether leather or suede, knee-high or over-the-knee, pair yours with midi dresses (so you don’t need to wear tights) or miniskirts and oversized knits to tap into the preppy trend.

Dune Savoir Black Boots, £200 (clothing, stylist’s own)

M&Co Wine Cable Knit Poncho, £36; Multi Twist Front Printed Dress, £44; Chocolate Classic Leather Belt, £18; Black Knee High Suedette Boots, £49.50

3. Platform boots

The ultimate style statement for autumn, as seen on the catwalks at Versace and Saint Laurent, platform boots are making a big comeback right now.

Leather or rubber versions are perfect for daytime teamed with denim and a puffer jacket, while sleek, satin styles are party-season perfection.

Recommended

Sedai Marlo Womens Black Chunky Ankle Boots, £44.99, Shoezone

River Island Pink Satin Platform Ankle Boots, £48 (were £60)

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in