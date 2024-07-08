Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
Independent
US election
Support Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. 

Brad Pitt and girlfriend sport summer pastels at Silverstone – how to get the look

The actor and Ines de Ramon donned soft-hues at the Northamptonshire circuit. Here’s their F1 fashion formula.

Lara Owen
Monday 08 July 2024 12:10 BST
Brad Pitt, 60, and Ines de Ramon, 34, arrive in primary pastel outfits at the British Grand Prix (David Davies/PA)
Brad Pitt, 60, and Ines de Ramon, 34, arrive in primary pastel outfits at the British Grand Prix (David Davies/PA)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Hollywood heavyweight, Brad Pitt, and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, have been seen on a rare public outing as they attended the British Grand Prix.

The couple were dressed in monochromatic pale hues – a nod to the colour palette of the summer: Regency pastels. Observed on the spring/summer runways of  Tom Ford, JW Anderson and Michael Kors, the trend has been spurred on by costumes in the hit Netflix show, Bridgerton.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon arrive in complimenting primary colours at Silverstone (David Davies/PA)
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon arrive in complimenting primary colours at Silverstone (David Davies/PA)

The Oscar winner, 60, wore a Burberry hounds-tooth bucket hat with a yellow corduroy bomber jacket, buttercup chinos, a crisp white T-shirt and a pair of canvas Converse. The A-lister topped off his outfit with some aviator shades for an effortlessly laid-back look.

Meanwhile, de Ramon, a 34-year-old jewellery executive, looked cool and chic in a Jardin Des Orangers pastel blue dress that she paired with a gold necklace, a small Birkin bag and chunky Seventies glasses – a modern take on the classic aviator.

The pair smiled in their sunny ensembles despite the cloudy weather (Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon arrive in complimenting primary colours at Silverstone (David Davies/PA)
The pair smiled in their sunny ensembles despite the cloudy weather (Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon arrive in complimenting primary colours at Silverstone (David Davies/PA)

Whilst the couple watched the race – which was won by seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton – the first trailer for Pitt’s latest film F1 debuted.

The sports action flick stars Pitt as a former Formula 1 driver who makes a comeback on the fictional team APXGP. The film has been shot during this year’s Grand Prix, beginning in March, and is co-produced by Hamilton himself, 39, under his film and TV production company Dawn Apollo Films.

The 60-year-old star has been filming on the Grand Prix tracks for his film since spring (Alamy/PA)during FORMULA 1 ARAMCO BRITISH GRAN
The 60-year-old star has been filming on the Grand Prix tracks for his film since spring (Alamy/PA)during FORMULA 1 ARAMCO BRITISH GRAN

Pitt’s relaxed and sunny ensemble was quite a contrast to the heavy white race suit he’s been spotted filming in. The world-renowned star’s look was comprised of both designer and high street touches, with his pink and white bucket hat costing £390 and his ecru One Star Pros £75.

Pitt was also seen making an appearance at the festival on Saturday, but de Ramon wasn’t by his side. In keeping with his weekend uniform, he wore a different Burberry bucket hat in the quintessential check print, with a quilted beige bomber and matching utility trousers.

Pitt arrived on Saturday in the same fashion formula with a similar Burberry bucket hat and aviator (Pitt arrived on Saturday in the same fashion formula with a similar Burberry bucket hat and aviator (David Davies/PA)
Pitt arrived on Saturday in the same fashion formula with a similar Burberry bucket hat and aviator (Pitt arrived on Saturday in the same fashion formula with a similar Burberry bucket hat and aviator (David Davies/PA)
The star’s was dressed in head-to-toe beige with matching beige slacks as he smiled for fan photographs (David Davies/PA)
The star’s was dressed in head-to-toe beige with matching beige slacks as he smiled for fan photographs (David Davies/PA)

The muted palette the couple went for mirrors their ongoing low profile relationship. First linked at a Los Angeles Bono concert in November 2022, the pair are rarely seen together, last spotted enjoying a coffee in similar linen looks at a beach in Santa Barbara on April 29.

Perhaps couple dressing is the new power dressing – indulged in by the likes of Hailey and Justin Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker and most famously the the Beckhams – who recently recreated their iconic Antonio Berardi purple wedding looks for their 25th wedding anniversary.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have become synonymous with couple dressing (Alamy/PA)
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have become synonymous with couple dressing (Alamy/PA)

If you’re inspired by the couple’s attires, going head-to-toe with a one-colour homogenous look is a sure way to channel Pitt’s casually cool style. Accessorising with statement sunglasses or an eye-catching jewellery piece – in accordance with the jewellery executive’s iconic fashion formula – elevates a plain pastel outfit into a celebrity showstopper.

Get the F1 fashion:

(Lyst/PA)
(Lyst/PA)

Burberry Women’s Brown Pink Houndstooth Bucket Hat, £285.01 (was £390) Lyst

(Footshop/PA)
(Footshop/PA)

Converse One Star Pro Herringbone, £52.99 (was £75)

(Mytheresa/PA)
(Mytheresa/PA)

Jardin Des Orangers Wool and Cashmere Minidress, £214 (was £357), Mytheresa

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in