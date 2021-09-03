When it comes to fashion, Brad Pitt favours monochrome looks, simplicity, and comfort above all.

In a new interview with Esquire magazine, the two-time Golden Globe Award winner said that getting “older” and “crankier” has changed the way he feels about the clothes that he wears.

“You get older, you get crankier, and comfort becomes more important. I think it’s as simple as that.

“If I have a style, it’s no style,” Pitt said, before revealing that he favours high-quality stitching and pays close attention to the way clothes make him feel.

“I like monochrome, without it being a uniform. I like simplicity. I like the details in the stitching, the way it feels. If anything, that’s the only divining rod I have,” he added.

The Once Upon A Time actor, who will turn 58 in December, said his style is now “led by comfort” and quality, rather than trends.

“I like the feel of a Lecia camera or the way a watch feels. I don’t want to look ostentatious, but if you come close, you notice. I like how the lining feels.

“It’s those details that are important to me. It’s too exhausting to follow trends. And I despise billboards; I just don’t want to be billboard,” he explained.

This simplicity yet attention to detail has become synonymous with Pitt’s personal style over the years, earning him a place on GQ’s list of 50 best-dressed men of 2020.

The magazine described Pitt’s style as “at once rugged and masculine, but also friendly and approachable, all slung on with that characteristic nonchalance and ease”.

Pitt’s penchant for investment pieces is also evident in his latest work as the face of luxury coffee machine maker De’Longhi’s new “Perfetto” campaign.

In a campaign video, Pitt is dressed in a sleek, black Lora Piana jacket as he rides his motorcycle to go and pick up fresh coffee beans, before returning home to make himself a cappuccino using a De’Longhi machine.

It turns out the cashmere jacket is one of Pitt’s own, which he plans to wear into old age.

“If I make it to 86, I’ll be wearing it with moth holes,” he told Esquire. “It’s expensive, but if I’m able to wear it for 30 years, it won’t be in the long run. It’s so simple, so sleek. To me, it’s perfect.”