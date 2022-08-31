Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Not all bodies are made the same, so bras shouldn’t be either. An expert has revealed how to choose the perfect bra based on breast shape.

Nicole Crook went viral on TikTok after she shared her guide to choosing the best bra style. Crook, who is the founder of Bras & Honey, posted her helpful video on 8 August. Since then, her TikTok has gained more than eight million views. Now, women everywhere are thanking Crook for her video.

“Ever wondered why you have the right size but the bra still does not fit right? It is probably down to the shape you are choosing, may be wrong for your shape,” she captioned the TikTok.

In the video, she began by drawing the shape for pendulous breasts – breasts that are fuller at the bottom with an overall elongated shape. Crook recommended wearing a full coverage or balconette bra. Balconette bras have low-cut cups, which creates an upward lift.

Next, Crook offered recommendations for side set or east-west breast shapes, which often have a larger gap between the breasts that exposes more chest or rib cage. For these, Crook says to go for the plunge or side support bra style. A plunging neckline will accentuate the decollete and offer more support from the sides.

For asymmetrical breasts, where one breast is bigger than the other, Crook suggested wearing a side shaper inside one of the cups to create a more even look. Also, she said to look for bras that have a stretch lace paneling along the top of the cups, which will provide extra support.

Bell-shaped breasts resemble a bell, where the breast is slimmer at the top and fuller at the bottom. For this shape, Crook explained that balcony, plunge, stretch lace, and full coverage bras can all help to provide extra support from the bottom and create a lifting effect.

Crook also said that people with athletic breasts – which tend to be more wide and muscular with less breast tissue – should wear push up or plunge bras. Lastly, for round-shaped breasts, she suggested wearing a plunge bra with full coverage.

More than one million people liked Crook’s TikTok, and thousands of women took to the comments section to thank her for the helpful guide.

“This is actually so helpful, thanks,” one person wrote.

“Thank you for your service ma’am!” another user said.

“This feels like such a safe place,” a third person commented. “God bless you I hope you’re receiving the positivity you’re giving & deserve”.

One TikToker wrote: “Can we all take a moment to realise that we ALL come in different shapes and that is absolutely OK! You’re not alone, be proud of what makes you YOU.”