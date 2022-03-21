The subtle nod to the Sharma’s Indian heritage in Bridgerton season two

Bridgerton’s costumer designer has shared the subtle ways the series honours its character’s Indian heritage through fashion.

The second season of the Regency era drama sees the arrival of the Sharma family – sisters Kate and Edwina and their mother, Lady Mary – as the newest members of the London elite.

Sophie Canale, the creative lead behind season two’s fashion, said she “pushed forward” the family’s Indian origin through costume, paying particular attention to the colours that they wear.

While season one distinguished the Bridgerton family through pastel colours and the Featheringtons in citrus yellows and oranges, the Sharmas wear “dual colours of India and the ton”, Canale said.

“Colour, to me, also helps identify the feeling of the character. When the audience sees a character in costume, I’d like them to have an understanding of the character before they even say a word,” she added.

The Sharma’s eldest daughter, Kate, is portrayed as the “strongest” character in her family, with a deep connection to India.

Kate wears bright jewel tones, while Edwina wears paler colours (LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX)

“So you can see that in [Kate’s] bolder colour palette,” Canale explained. “She has a very strong connection to her home, so I’ve kept that in all of her colours.

“Edwina Sharma has arrived in this new world in London and she really wants to be accepted, so I’ve kept her in softer colour palettes.

“We do have some pops of pinks to represent [Edwina’s] origin, but I did want to keep her in this really soft, naive colour palette so she is closer to the Bridgerton palette.”

Their mother Mary, who’s character is “softer, more vulnerable”, is mostly dressed in soft pink tones.

This conscious effort is evident throughout the series. In episode eight of season two, Kate is seen wearing a flowing orange dress, while Edwina dons powder pink.

Additionally, the family’s Indian heritage is reflected by the prints, embroidery and fabrics chosen, with paisley print and gold woven jacquard making an appearance.

Canale also shared some insight into the thought process behind creating the rest of this season’s designs. She said the small details were the most important.

“You’ll see the Bridgertons have silver buttons, the Featheringtons have gold buttons. All the men have watch fobs, and each ribbon is chosen to match their colour palette,” she said.

“There are just endless details, and so much thought and craft goes into every piece on the show.”

The second season of Bridgerton drops on Netflix on Friday 25 March.