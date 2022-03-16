Bridgerton stars showcase new designers in lavish photoshoot

The cast of Bridgerton have taken part in a Regency era-inspired photoshoot, wearing outfits designed by budding fashion designers.

Ahead of the release of the second season of the popular show, Netflix has partnered with British Fashion Council, commissioning three up and coming designers to create period garments inspired by the series.

The chosen designers, Ifeanyi Okwuadi, Latifa Neyazi and Jeongmin Ji, were mentored by esteemed British fashion designer Jenny Packham. Both Neyazi and Ji are students at Central Saint Martins.

The costumes, designed for both men and women, have been modelled by a number of the show’s actors including Luke Thompson, who plays Benedict Bridgerton, Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton) and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton).

They were also worn by Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Charithra Chandran (Edwina Sharma), and Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte).

Neyazi designed two opulent looks for Chandran and Andoh. Chandran was dressed in voluminous satin, baby pink trousers paired with a matching crop top and cape while Andoh wore a red, ruffled halter neck dress with a flowing train.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the designer said she was inspired by the “drama, romance and extravagance of the show”.

Okwuadi created a look for Thompson, who was pictured wearing an ecru suit, adorned with blue flowers and silhouettes of Regency era women.

The designer said he had used a method called cyanotype printing “which consists of creating an emulsion made from iron-based materials, coated on a natural fibre base fabric, and exposing the coated fabric to the sun”.

Rosheuvel was dressed in a regal black and gold, one shoulder dress designed by Ji. The designer said he was inspired by the historical context of Bridgerton, but wanted to give the look a “contemporary feel”.

“My aim was to design outfits for modern women whilst keeping the glamour and theatre of the Regency Era,” he said.