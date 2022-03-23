The best looks from Bridgerton season two premiere

Dear reader, the social season is upon us. As the ton prepares to return to our screens on 25 March, the cast of Bridgerton gathered for the premiere of the second season at the Tate Modern on Tuesday evening.

The red-carpet event was attended by both familiar faces and new cast members, including Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran, who play the Sharma sisters.

Sadly, Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington and Lady Whistledown, was unable to attend after testing positive for Covid-19.

Phoebe Dynevor, who played last season’s diamond, Daphne Bridgerton, shared in an Instagram story that she was “up north” and sad to miss the evening.

Here’s a rundown of the best looks from last night’s soirée.

Golda Rosheuvel

Golda Rosheuvel wore a look from a Central Saint Martins student designer (Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Golda Rosheuvel, who plays Queen Charlotte, arrived in an avante-garde look created by Central Saint Martins student designer Mia Coco Chambers.

She wore a voluminous embroidered green cape, adorned with pearl embellishments, layered over an off-white column dress.

“What [Mia Coco Chambers has] done to create it, the artistry of it is just amazing. It’s an art piece. It makes a statement on its own, and to be able to use my body to facilitate that statement, that’s so great,” Rosheuvel told Elle.

Shonda Rhimes

Rhimes wore a Carolina Herrera gown (Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Bridgerton’s executive producer arrived in an A-line dress from Carolina Herrera’s Resort 2022 collection. The red gown features voluminous sleeves and is covered in red floral appliques.

Charithra Chandran

Charithra Chandran also wore Carolina Herrera (Lia Toby/Getty Images)

This season’s diamond, who plays new arrival Edwina Sharma, also opted for Carolina Herrera on this occasion.

She wore a white off-the-shoulder design, featuring polka dots and a red floral print. The dress’s billowing sleeves fell down behind her into a dramatic cape.

Simone Ashley

Simone Ashley plays new arrival Kate Sharma (Lia Toby/Getty Images)

The actor, who portrays Kate Sharma, wore a full Gucci look comprised of a structured white crop top with black lace sleeves, paired with a matching sheer skirt.

Polly Walker

Polly Walker plays Lady Featherington (Lia Toby/Getty Images)

The matriarch of the Featherington house arrived in a black suit, paired with a polka dot blouse that features a statement collar.

Bessie Carter

Carter wore a sleek, silver gown (Lia Toby/Getty Images)

The actor, who plays Prudence Featherington opted for a silk silver gown, featuring a plunging neckline and a thigh-high split.

Luke Thompson

Thompson opted for a monochromatic look (Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Bridgerton brother Luke Thompson arrived in a full monochrome look, wearing a dapper cream suit over a black shirt, which he accessorised with black loafers.

Luke Newton

Luke Newton plays Colin Bridgerton (Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Newton, who plays younger brother Colin Bridgerton, opted for neutral hues in a brown blazer and beige trousers. He completed his look with a brown bowtie.