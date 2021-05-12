O

n Tuesday, the brightest stars in Britain’s music industry gathered for what would be the first real-life awards ceremony to take place since the pandemic began.

As part of trials run by the government, the Brit Awards went ahead at London’s O2 Arena with a 4,000-strong audience - without social distancing or face masks following multiple Covid tests prior to the event - and many celebrity attendees.

Much to the delight of fashion fans, there was also a real-life red carpet - something we have been starved of for the last year. Cue musicians donning their glad rags for the annual celebration of British music.

Of course, after having gone months without any major red carpet moments, guests did their best to pack a punch with their ensembles.

From Dua Lipa’s sartorial tribute to Amy Winehouse and Olivia Rodrigo’s prom night moment, here were the six biggest fashion statements at this year’s Brit Awards.

Taylor Swift

Swift wearing Miu Miu (JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/)

It was a big night for the acclaimed 31-year-old musician, who picked up the award for Global Icon, making her the first woman to earn the accolade.

For the occasion, Swift eschewed a walk on the red carpet, only offering fans a glimpse at her ensemble when she headed to the stage to deliver her acceptance speech. It was certainly worth the wait.

Clad in a white crystal embellished two-piece by Miu Miu, comprising a strappy crop top and a full-length column skirt, Swift made quite the sartorial statement as she thanked her various collaborators, including her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who co-wrote songs on Swift’s Folklore album under the pseudonym William Bowery.

“[To] Joe, who is the first person that I play every single song that I write, and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine,” she said.

Dua Lipa

(PA)

Never one to miss an opportunity to make a fashion statement, Dua Lipa arrived at the Brits in a stellar old Hollywood-esque look by Vivienne Westwood.

Featuring the British designer’s signature corset silhouette, the yolk yellow mini dress came with purple netting, a train and an off-shoulder neckline.

Lipa accessorised the look with a pearl choker featuring Westwood’s logo, purple platform heels and a pair of suspenders.

The look was an homage to the late Amy Winehouse, who wore a bright yellow mini dress to the Brits in 2007. Lipa drew further parallels by styling her hair to resemble Winehouse’s signature beehive.

Billy Porter

(John Marshall/AFP via Getty Imag)

If anyone knows how to dress for a red carpet, it’s Billy Porter. The Pose star is renowned for his award ceremony looks, which most famously include the tuxedo dress that he wore to the Oscars in 2019.

For this year’s Brits, Porter chose a black satin gown with lace sleeves, a wide-brimmed hat, and sky-high platform boots.

The ensemble, which Porter accessorised with various diamond jewels and a silver box handbad, was a tribute to Grace Jones.

Arlo Parks

(PA)

The acclaimed singer-songwriter chose a slick maroon single-breasted suit for the Brits, comprising wide-leg trousers and a loose-fitting blazer. Parks performed at the ceremony and was later awarded the accolade for Breakthrough Artist.

Parks, 20, accessorised her checked suit with a classic pair of chunky black brogues and gold jewellery.

Underneath, she kept things simple by wearing a pale pink collared shirt.

Olivia Rodrigo

(John Marshall/AFP via Getty Imag)

The 18-year-old singer chose a prom night-inspired look for her first Brit Awards.

Rodrigo, who opened the show with a performance of her record-breaking hit single, “Driver’s License”, wore a fluorescent green tulle gown by Dior.

The custom-made dress featured a strapless neckline and a full skirt. Rodrigo paired the gown with a slim black belt and allowed her hair to hang loosely over the top, offering a true Disney princess aesthetic.

Little Mix

(PA)

The British girl group made history at the Brits after they took home the award for Best British Group, making them the first all-female band to receive the accolade.

As usual, the band members matched their outfits with one another, and all chose white ensembles.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock chose a sheer gown by Maison Margiela, Perrie Edwards, who chose a dress comprising a tiered full skirt and a crop top with gloves by David Koma, while Jade Thirwell opted for a structured strapless Vivienne Westwood gown.

Both Edwards and Pinnock are pregnant with their first children and were photographed cradling their baby bumps on the red carpet.