Dua Lipa leads charge of racy black gowns on Brit Awards red carpet

Dua Lipa sported a racy plunging leather-look gown as she arrived on the red carpet at the Brit Awards.

The musician, who will open the show at London’s O2 Arena, sported a floor-length black dress with a deep V neckline.

She matched her manicure with her burgundy hair.

Ellie Goulding, who will also perform at the show, opted for a slinky asymmetric peach satin dress for the star-studded event.

The singer left her blonde hair flowing over her shoulders and teamed the gown with silver platform sandals.

The Saturdays star and Radio 1 presenter Mollie King chose a dazzling silver sequinned floor-length skirt for the red carpet.

She matched it with a white cropped jacket with statement shoulders, showing off a flash of midriff.

Eurovision hopeful Olly Alexander proved men could also make bold fashion choices, as he sported a long green and gold brocade jacket, with a clashing pattern on the bottom.

He teamed the look with blue and white tie dye trousers and shiny black boots.

Singer Becky Hill dared to bare in a black floor-length gown with straps that covered her modesty, leaving most of her chest and torso exposed.

She teamed the bold look with emerald-like jewellery and neutral hair.

Kylie Minogue also opted for black, choosing a strapless black gown with a large ruffled asymmetric skirt.

The Australian superstar, who will be presented with the global icon prize, matched the dress with sheer black tights.

Singer Fleur East showed off her baby bump on the red carpet after she announced in January that she was expecting her first child this year.

The BBC’s Strictly: It Takes Two host has been married to stylist and designer Marcel Badiane-Robin since June 2019.

The couple tied the knot at a ceremony against the backdrop of the Atlas Mountains in Morocco.

Downton Abbey actress Joanne Froggatt – Anna Bates in the ITV period drama series – wore a black leather-looking dress.

Also putting a stylish foot forward was former Strictly Come Dancing star Layton Williams, who hosted the red carpet livestream across the Brits’ Instagram and Facebook pages with Harriet Rose, and looked dazzling in a green suit.

Irish TV and radio presenter Laura Whitmore wore a black, off the shoulder dress, coupled with a revealing slit on the bottom half of the outfit. Sharing details on Instagram, she tagged designers Azzi & Osta, alongside Prada.

Singer Tallia Storm, who was first discovered by Sir Elton John, wore a Union flag jacket on the Brit Awards red carpet. The outfit conjured up memories of the dress worn by Spice Girl Geri Horner, then Halliwell, at the 1997 ceremony.

Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts wore a white halter neck dress.

Former X Factor star Rebecca Ferguson wore a pink houndstooth in different shades, in keeping with the many stars who have hit award ceremonies so far in pink – having been inspired by the Barbie film.

The Brit Awards air on ITV at 8.30pm.