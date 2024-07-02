How to keep wearing your summer wardrobe when the weather turns

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

It was only a week ago that we were avidly looking up heatwave hacks and how to dress comfortably for the boiling temperatures. However, in true British fashion, the weather seems to have taken a cold and dreary turn.

But if, like many of us, you’re stubbornly unwilling to return to your autumnal garbs, here are five ways to style your summer clothes when the weather is five months behind…

1. Sleeveless knits and gilets

Sweater vests and gilets haven’t always had an air of cool to them. And thanks to designers such as Trussardi and Balenciaga, the sleeveless knit has seen a huge resurgence this summer alongside its outerwear confidant, the gilet.

open image in gallery Sweater vests for both men and women stormed the runways at Milan Fashion Week earlier this year (Alamy/PA)

Ordinarily equated with country attire, the gilet’s mainstream revamp this spring came down to North London-based designer, Damson Madder.

Incepted by outdoor brands such as Patagonia, North Face and Carhartt, the gilet has taken a slightly more feminine route this year as well, in quilted denims and ditsy florals. These styles are great layering pieces, adding warmth and lightness without bulking things up too much.

open image in gallery

Damson Madder Arte Reversible Tie Gilet – Green Gingham, £85

open image in gallery (Marks & Spencer/PA)

Autograph Merino Wool With Cashmere Knitted Vest, £49.50, M&S

2. Swap sandals for boots

This may sound counter-intuitive when your aim is to keep wearing your summer wardrobe – but opting for boots instead of open-toed strappy shoes is your best bet for British weather.

open image in gallery Model Kate Moss.

From cowboy boots to Dr Martens to wellingtons (thanks to Kate Moss at Glastonbury), pairing practical footwear with feminine summer shorts is a great way to edge up your look whilst dressing pragmatically for the weather.

open image in gallery (Steve Madden/PA)

Steve Madden Beau Boot Brown Leather, £210

open image in gallery (Very/PA)

Hunter Original Short Wellington Boots – Black, £105, Very

3. Lightweight layers – the more the better

The precariousness of British summertime means you never know whether to leave the house with an umbrella, sunglasses or wellies (or all three, as is often the case). So, opting for a lightweight jacket, shirt and thin cardigans is a great way to ensure you won’t catch a chill – whilst easily being able to strip off if the sun suddenly appears.

An essential accessory for this look is of course a big bag to bundle all the layers into – when inevitably you have to take them all off after running for a bus on your commute. Luckily, the capacious tote (à la Succession) is still very much in vogue, and opting for rattan or raffia helps integrate that summer style.

open image in gallery (Roman/PA)

Roman Navy Cotton Blend Cropped Stretch Trench Coat, £35 (was £65)

open image in gallery (Marks & Spencer/PA)

M&S Straw Tote Bag – Natural Mix, £45

4. Thermals aren’t just for winter

The thought of riffling through your drawers to dig out winter thermals is certainly not a welcome one in July. But having thermal basics on demand all-year-round is a British staple.

Layering a vest or leggings under linen trousers or an airy blouse will help regulate your body heat and keep you warm in your summer clothes once the weather turns.

5. Clothes clashing

With the weather becoming more and more erratic in recent years, combining clothes from different seasons has not only become the norm, but a fashion choice.

open image in gallery Chunky knitwear with silk frocks have reigned supreme on Dior’s s/s runways (Alamy/PA)

As seen on runways from Dior to Miu Miu, pairing an oversized jacket with summer shorts or a chunky knit with a slinky dress is a cool and casual way to make your warm-weather pieces work in the cold.

open image in gallery Hailey Bieber often makes her summer clothes cosy and casual with an oversized boyfriend jacket (Alamy/PA)

It might just mean not totally packing away your autumn and winter wardrobe when the seasons change, and keeping a few style staples handy for when you need them.

open image in gallery (Free People/PA)

Free People Bonfire Cardi – Optic White, £140