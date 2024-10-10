The Princess of Wales makes surprise public appearance in British labels

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Princess of Wales has made her first official public engagement since her chemotherapy ended alongside her husband.

Kate wore her favourite British labels for the occasion, donning the trending autumn colour palette of burgundies and chocolate browns to match William.

Kate re-wore an Alexander McQueen brown double breasted wool jacket and a burgundy and white polka dot midi dress with a pussy bow detail.

The princess finished the look with a chocolate brown clutch, velvet brown pointed heels and a pair of Catherine Zoraida gold dripping fern earrings, which she has worn on numerous autumn engagements.

For her first public engagement since ending chemotherapy, Kate stayed true to her tried and tested brands.

The British label Alexander McQueen, which was the designer of her wedding dress, is now led by Irish Designer, Sean McGirr, who recently entered the Business of Fashion 500 for his contributions to the global fashion industry.

Kate often wears the brown woollen coat when the temperatures drop, last seen on a trip to Boston, Massachusetts in December 2022.

On this occasion, the Prince and Princess were visiting bereaved families of three children killed in a knife attach in July.

Sources have said that Kate wished to join William in order to show her “support, empathy and compassion to the local community”.