How to properly store your summer clothes

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief Find out more

It seems the British weather has truly signified the end of summer. That means packing up our summer ensembles for their hibernation season, and unleashing the mounds of knitwear we’ve kept tucked away.

Our summer wardrobes are usually made up of more lightweight and delicate fabrics – meaning they easily wrinkle and could use some TLC.

Here are expert-approved tips on how to correctly store your summer clothes, so they’re ready to wear next time you need them at the drop of a hat…

Sort before you store

A chore your future self will thank you for is sorting your summer clothes before you pack them away for another year. Divide your piles into ‘keep,’ ‘fix’, ‘donate’ and ‘chuck’. So if there’s anything you don’t need or want any more, you can rehome it now rather than let it take up precious storage space.

If it’s difficult to know which pile to put your old summer shorts in, ask yourself when the last time you wore the item was? If it wasn’t this summer, simply be strict and get rid.

Clean correctly

Cleaning before storing your clothes is crucial. Any stains you miss now will probably be irremovable by next summer. Furthermore, food or flower pollen stains can attract bugs that can eat through your clothing.

When it comes to cotton, the soft thin, breathable fabric means it wrinkles easily, while cotton-polyester blends wrinkle much less.

For bright summer whites, housekeeping and fabric care expert, Mary Marlowe Leverette suggests using cold water: “For white clothes, always read the label to see if you can add chlorine bleach to whiten the item, or if you should stick to oxygen bleach for brightening.

“Use low heat and don’t dry cotton garments at high heat in the dryer, to avoid shrinkage. Hang them to dry in order to reduce wrinkles,” she adds.

Another popular summer fabric is linen, which is prone to serious wrinkling. “If you prefer the smooth, unwrinkled look,” says Leverette, “you may want to have the item dry-cleaned before storing it for the year.”

Think carefully about where to store packed-away items

If you’re limited on space, vacuum packing your clothes is a great option. “Vacuum packing can be great for items that you don’t intend on seeing for a long while,” says interior design expert at Hammonds Fitted Furniture, Melissa Denham. “However, vacuum packing is not recommended for any delicate woollen, fur or feather items as it poses a possible risk of flattening the fibres, which can ultimately damage the fabrics.”

If you want to ensure the safety of your clothes – and keep your options open for any hot holidays during the winter months – hanging and boxing up your pieces might be a better option.

“If you have space under your bed then opt for that, as it’s really underused,” says managing director of A Place for Everything, Simon Glanville. “There are some smart line-effect boxes which look good on top of the wardrobe too.”

Another good solution to consider is a drawer divider, which could help with your wardrobe organisation in general. “They not only help you organise clothing into categories, but it also tidies up clutter,” says Denham.

“If you’re missing hanging space, double your available space by using a rail extender – they hook onto your existing rail and providing extra hangers for your clothes.”

Hang clothes properly

If you are hanging any items, there are things to consider here too. “Select sturdy hangers that won’t rust or discolour fabrics – that means avoiding the thin wire hangers,” says Leverette.

Structured items like jackets, skirts and trousers are good for hangers. “Use velvet hangers for delicate fabrics, like beaded dresses or silk blouses, and then pop over a storage bag,” advises Glanville. Knitwear, however, should be reserved for boxes to avoid becoming misshapen.

“Fabric hanging bags are a better option than plastic ones, because air can circulate to prevent moisture build-up and damage,” says Leverette. If you do opt for fabric storage bags, wash the item in the washing machine beforehand (and dry thoroughly) to remove mould spores.

If you don’t want to invest in a fabric hanging bag, “use a 100% cotton sheet or pillowcase to cover hanging summer clothes,” suggests Leverette. “Simply cut a small opening for the hangers to slip through. This prevents dust from settling on your clothes and allows them to breathe while in storage.”

Grey Velvet Coat Hanger, Slimline & Space-Saving – 42cm, £7.99 for pack of 10, The Hanger Store

Boxing up your wardrobe

When you’re packing up your pieces into boxes, garments are best rolled rather than folded. “Rolling prevents hard creases from forming,” says Leverette. “Summer knits especially benefit from rolling rather than hanging in a garment bag.”

If you opt for cardboard boxes, ensure they’re acid-free. “The cardboard boxes you grab from the supermarket are not safe for clothing storage,” warns Leverette. “These boxes are made from wood pulp that can leach acids and cause yellowing and stains on clothes. Plus, the glue used to hold these boxes together can attract insects.”

Plastic containers are the best bet for clothing storage, as they keep moisture and unwanted moths out. “Line the container with a clean, 100% cotton sheet or acid-free tissue paper to keep fragile items from touching the plastic container,” advises Leverette.

3 x Plastic Underbed Storage Box, £60, A Place For Everything