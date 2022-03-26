Donatella Versace visits Britney Spears ahead of the singer’s upcoming wedding

Donatella Versace has paid Britney Spears a visit to the singer’s home, as the duo prepare for Spears’ upcoming nuptials.

Spears, 40, posted a series of photographs and a video of the luxury designer’s visit to her and fiancée Sam Asghari on her Instagram page.

The singer wrote in the caption: “Look who came to visit… these two bad b****es are up to no good.”

The pictures showed the three of them posing together and beaming at the camera, as well as a short clip of Spears and Versace posing side by side.

Versace wore a bright pink suit paired with a lime green top during the visit, while the Lucky singer wore two different crop tops and white shorts throughout the photo series.

It comes after Spears confirmed last November that Versace, 66, would be designing her wedding dress as she prepares to marry Asghari.

She wrote in an Instagram post following her engagement to Asghari: “Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak… Have a good night folks!”

Both women have been long-time fans of one another. In May last year, Versace posted a throwback of herself and Spears wearing her designs at a 2002 show.

The Italian fashion designer wrote: “I love that Britney Spears posted her favourite 2000s look! This flashback is from when she came to my show in 2002, looking glamorous in Versace.

“I’ll never forget when you came and stayed with me Britney, you were and will always be magical!”

Spears and Asghari have been dating since 2016 and became engaged in September 2021. The pair have not confirmed details of their wedding, but Spears said they were struggling to decide on a location in a post in October.

She said in a video: “We have a predicament. I have no idea where we want to get married. We don’t know if we want to get married in Italy, Greece, Australia or New York City.”