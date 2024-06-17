Brooke Shields wears yellow Crocs to 2024 Tony Awards

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Brooke Shields opted for a comfortable pair of shoes when walking the red carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards.

While arriving at the ceremony on June 16, Shields stunned in a yellow, sequin top with a plunging neckline and a pleated matching skirt with a slit. The outfit also featured a yellow bow on the front, as the actor paired the look with a gold, rectangular purse, gold bracelets, and matching earrings.

She then completed the glamorous dress with a more casual pair of shoes, yellow Crocs. She quipped about the popular footwear while walking on the red carpet, as she told People: “I got my Crocs! I couldn’t do this in heels!”

On X, formerly Twitter, many fans praised Shields for pairing her yellow dress with Crocs.

“Obsessed with Miss Brooke Shields herself wearing matching highlighter yellow Crocs with her highlighter yellow gown,” one wrote, while another quipped: “Brooke Shields in Crocs makes my day.”

A third wrote: “Brooke Shields in crocs, amazing. Immediately reminded of Cybill Shepherd also comfy shoes in 1985 (Emmys). So cute, sensible and gorgeous all in one.”

One day before the event, the Blue Lagoon star revealed that she’d gotten surgery done on both her feet. She took to Instagram to share a photo of her feet in a brace, while her legs were stretched out in the backseat of a car.

Brooke Shields wearing Crocs to the 2024 Tony Awards ( Getty Images )

“The feet pics are about to level up… Double foot toe surgery,” she wrote in the caption.

Leading up to the Tony Awards in New York City on Sunday, she expressed her gratitude for the Broadway world, as she’s appeared in multiple shows throughout her career, including Grease, Chicago, and Wonderful Town. In 2023, she also co-wrote and starred in her show, Previously Owned by Brooke Shields, which ran for a limited time at the Café Carlyle in New York City.

“Broadway welcomed me when nobody else was welcoming me. I started going to Broadway when I was a little, little girl, so to me it’s a part of my life,” she explained to People.

Shields, who’s the president of the Actors’ Equity Association, also shared what kind of Broadway shows she’d be open to doing next. “I’d like to do a comedy/drama,” she added.

The Pretty Baby star, 59, then detailed what her responsibilities currently are, as a Broadway performer. “I’m usually a replacement. So, that’s exciting for me,” she said. “If there’s somebody that wins the Tony and they leave the show, that’s a huge honor. So, anywhere they want me!”