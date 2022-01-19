Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding is expected to be a lavish affair attended by a star-studded guestlist that will reportedly take place on 9 April.

The famous pair’s nuptials are set to be covered by US Vogue, with the ceremony to be held on Peltz’s billionaire father’s estate on Palm Beach, Florida, according to The Sun.

But the question on everyone’s lips has been who the 27-year-old Bates Motel star will tap to design her wedding dress, with some reports suggesting it could be her future mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham.

Victoria, who has her own fashion label, designed the flowing yellow dress worn by Peltz when Brooklyn proposed to her in July 2020.

But for her big day, The Sun quoted a source as saying that Peltz is planning to not one, but two “fairytale” Valentino dresses, adding that Victoria is “fully supportive of the move”.

In an interview with CR Fashion Book in November 2021, Peltz revealed that she had flown to Rome twice to Valentino’s atelier to work on her bridal look.

She told the publication: “The first time I went to Rome, I brought my mom and my brother Brad, who’s actually my man of honour, and then Leslie Fremar who’s one of my best friends in the whole world.”

Peltz added that she was involved in designing the dress, despite not having thought of “a specific dress that I wanted to get married in” before.

“So actually finding what that is with Valentino has been really amazing. The creative process has been fun, like finding the perfect fit and fabric.”

US Vogue will reportedly get exclusive rights to cover the wedding, after the magazine’s entertainment director Sergio Kletnoy was said to have “heavily wooed the pair”.

Photographer Annie Leibovitz, who frequently photographs for the iconic fashion magazine, has also been tapped to snap picturesof the big day.

The source added: “Understandably Nicola and Brooklyn want the entire day to be perfect and their attention to detail is quite astonishing.

“Money is obviously no object, but nonetheless they want the day to be a celebration of love, not wealth.”