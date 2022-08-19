Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma models swimsuit designed by his ex Demi Moore

The ‘GI Jane’ actor recently released a new swimwear collection

Saman Javed
Friday 19 August 2022 12:04
Comments
<p>Bruce Willis was previously married to Demi Moore</p>

Bruce Willis was previously married to Demi Moore

(Getty)

Demi Moore has recruited a new face to model her swimsuit collection – none other than the current wife of her former husband Bruce Willis.

The GI Jane actor debuted a line of bathing suits and bikinis in partnership with swimwear brand Andie in July.

Among those to receive swimwear from the line is Willis’s wife, Emma Heming, whom he married in 2009.

Emma shared a photograph of herself wearing the swimsuit in the style “The Marseilles”, which retails for $155 (£130), to her Instagram story, writing in the caption that she was “loving” the collaboration.

Proving that there is no bad blood between the pair, Moore reshared the post to her own Instagram, adding three red heart emojis.

Recommended

Willis and Moore married in 1987, and share three daughters; Rumer, 34, Scout LaRue, 31, and Tallulah, 28. They announced their separation in 1998 and their divorce was finalised in 2000.

The former couple have maintained an amicable relationship, with Willis telling Rolling Stone at the time of the divorce that they were committed to raising their children together.

Demi Moore shared the image to her Instagram

(Demi Moore/Emma Heming/Instagram)

“We’re probably as close now as we ever were,” he said. “We realise we have a lifelong commitment to our kids.”

He continued: “Our friendship continues. The institution has been set aside…It’s difficult to live your life and marriage under a magnifying glass, which is what happens to movie star couples.”

Emma and Willis have two children together, daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, eight.

In March, Emma and Moore released a joint statement announcing that Willis had been diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder that impacts a person’s cognitive abilities.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” the statement, shared by Emma said.

Recommended

“We are moving through this as a strong family unit and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, “Live it up” and together we plan to do just that.

“Love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, and Evelyn.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in