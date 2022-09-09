Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Burberry cancels London Fashion Week show as ‘mark of respect’ to Queen

British Fashion Council has confirmed London Fashion Week will still go ahead

Laura Hampson
Friday 09 September 2022 07:04
Comments
Queen Elizabeth II's playful moments

Burberry has cancelled its London Fashion Week show following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Her Majesty died at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon (8 September), aged 96.

London Fashion Week is scheduled to go ahead next week, from 15 to 19 September, but Burberry has said that its ​​Spring/Summer 2023 show on 17 September will not go ahead “as a mark of respect”.

The brand used its social media channels to pay respect to the late monarch, writing: “We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

“We join the Royal Family in mourning her loss.”

Recommended

The Queen’s cause of death is not yet known, but she had suffered mobility issues since October last year.

Her final act of public duty was on Tuesday (6 September), when she received the UK’s new prime minister, Liz Truss, at Balmoral.

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has confirmed that London Fashion Week will still go ahead as planned.

A statement released on Thursday evening read: “London Fashion Week is a business-to-business event, and an important moment for designers to show their collections at a specific moment in the fashion calendar, we recognise the work that goes into this moment.

“Therefore, shows and presentations of collections can continue, but we are asking that designers respect the mood of the nation and period of national mourning by considering the timing of their image release.”

The BFC has also recommended postponing or cancelling “non-essential” events such as openings or parties as the UK enters a 10-day period of mourning which is customary after the death of a monarch.

Recommended

While the date and details of the Queen’s funeral is yet to be confirmed, traditionally it would take place 10 days after the monarch’s death, so in this instance it should fall on 18 or 19 September.

The BFC has said shows set to take place on the day of Her Majesty’s funeral will “need to be rescheduled”. It also said that designers with retail stores “may want to consider 24[-hour] immediate closure, black armbands for staff and closure on the day of the funeral”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in