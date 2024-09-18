Is it time to buy a new winter coat?

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Your support allows us to keep these vital issues in the spotlight. Without your help, we wouldn't be able to fight for truth and justice.



Every contribution ensures that we can continue to report on the stories that impact lives Kelly Rissman US News Reporter Find out more

As the summer sun dissipates, while some of us are still making the most out of our floral dresses, others may be happy that temperatures are finally beginning to drop.

With back-to-school in full swing, it’s the perfect time to turn over our wardrobes and prep for the season ahead. That means finding a staple winter coat.

We hear from fashion experts on the best styles for both the office and dog walks, what to invest in and what design details you should avoid at all costs.

How long do winter coats last?

“A good-quality coat can last upwards of five years if it’s well looked after,” says Holly Watkins, fashion expert from the pre-loved store One Scoop. “You should dry clean your coat once a year and spot clean through the season to minimise wear and tear. Storing coats in plastic garment bags through the summer will help keep moths away!”

When it comes to the longevity of your coat, the fabric and manufacturing of the garment is key, says Evolena de Wilde d‘Estmael, co-founder and CEO of Faircado. “Something we can say with more certainty is that an item manufactured cheaply by a fast-fashion brand is not going to last as long as a more-carefully made piece with higher-quality fabrics.”

Which fabrics to invest in

When it comes to the fabrics of your winter coats, natural fibres are the best go-to. “The higher the natural fibre content, the warmer the coat will be,” says Watkins. “Look for wool, alpaca, mohair and cashmere. Around 10-15% overall content of nylon or polyester is okay, as this should prevent bobbling in wool, but more than that and the fabric won’t be warm.”

“Sourcing your winter coat second-hand is a no-brainer,” says Wilde d‘Estmael. “You can find unique, high-quality pieces at far lower prices than they would be brand new. Buying pre-owned items is also, crucially, better for the planet too.”

Vintage trench coats in particular have had a huge 429% increase in sales over the past year according to recent Clearpay data. The draw to this style is the iconic 100% gabardine cotton Burberry trench, which are being purchased at a fraction of the retail price.

Urban Outfitters Light Before Dark Double Breasted Trench Coat, £44 (was £89)

Tu Clothing Brown Wool-Look Trench Coat, £45

Styles that work for the office and dog walks

Investing in a winter coat means it ought to work for (almost) every occasion. That means being waterproof, warm and able to be styled smart or casual – if that’s not too much to ask.

“Vintage or pre-loved Barbour jackets are great as they look better the more aged they are,” says Watkins. A style frequently sported by the Princess of Wales, wax jackets can be styled with a cream knit, smart trousers and Chelsea boots, but equally look in their prime with chunky wool and wellies.

H&M waxed twill jacket, £54.99

Styles big for autumn/winter 2024

If you’re wanting a new coat with a modern edge, faux fur and animal print are the biggest trends for this autumn/winter. Data shows a 219% year-on-year sales increase in faux fur, spurred on by the likes of Brit icons Suki Waterhouse and Alexa Chung, who hail faux fur as a winter staple.

Following on from the pop of red and leopard-print craze, animal-print coats have experienced a 530% increase in sales according to Clearpay. Fashion psychologist Shakaila Forbes-Bell says, “As consumers become more conscious of sustainability and uniqueness, trends like vintage and faux fur coats are booming.

“The rise in sales of bold colours and patterns also highlights a desire to inject joy and self-expression into the darker, colder months.”

New Look Gini London Rust Faux Fur Leopard Print Coat, £125