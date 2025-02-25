Naomi Campbell, Richard E. Grant, Lila Moss and more hit the Burberry runway

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Burberry presented a star-studded runway as it closed London Fashion Week, showcasing the best of British from the world of fashion and acting.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell, 54, wore a plum jacquard double collared trench with a layered fringing skirt and black thigh high boots.

Kate Moss’s daughter Lila, 22, joined her mum’s close friend on the catwalk, wearing a retro orange and brown floral print co-ord and knee high boots.

Actor Richard E. Grant, 67, stepped out in a charcoal wool double-breasted trench, high-collared knit and black leather gloves, while carrying a canary yellow Burberry checked umbrella.

Actors Lesley Manville, 68, and Jason Isaacs, 61, who both recently starred in Mrs Harris Goes To Paris, showcased Burberry’s outerwear in black and grey.

This year, creative director Daniel Lee, who joined in 2022 after leaving Bottega Veneta, showcased the best of British seasonal wear through moleskin trenches, double-breasted wool overcoats and cosy blanket scarves.

Like many designers this season, Lee looked to the 1980s for inspiration, flooding the runway with preppy neck scarves, thigh high riding boots and blouson bombers.

Burberry is known for it’s iconic outerwear, following it’s recent campaign, ‘It’s Always Burberry Weather’, this autumn/winter collection was highly anticipated.

Luckily, Lee’s outerwear was both diverse and consistent, with trenches, wool overcoats, leather biker jackets and velvet blazers seamlessly gracing the runway.

Leather parkas, faux fur trims, jodhpurs and heavy-weight checked kilts brought a rugged sense of the countryside to the night; steering away from the chic, and ‘demure’, country-core we’ve seen from other designers.

Lee’s evening looks featured romantic fluted sleeves and frilled collars, heavy duty jacquard velvet and liquid leather accessories.

The collection consisted of an English autumn palette, with rich berries, olive greens, chocolates and charcoals – alongside bursts of crimson, ochre and ultramarine cropping up throughout the eveningwear.

Held at the Tate Britain in London, located just a few steps away from the newly renovated Burberry HQ, the venue was perfect for Lee’s ode to Britain.

It wasn’t just the catwalk that featured British A-Listers, the audience was equally studded with stars, with the likes of Geri Horner, Damon Albarn, Steve Coogan and Brooklyn Beckham gracing the front row.

Doctor Who’s Ncuti Gatwa, 32, wore a Noughties style leather jacket with zip-pleated trousers and a collared polo.

Blur frontman Albarn, 56, appeared with his daughter Missy, 25, in oversized tailored trousers and casual overshirts.

Former Spice Girl Horner, 52, wore a classic cream Burberry trench and checked shoulder bag.

Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz brought quintessentially British street style to the show.

The 25-year-old wore a Burberry check utility tracksuit with black zip detailing and square toed leather shoes, while Peltz, 30, matched in Burberry check cargo trousers and a black leather biker jacket.

Victoria Beckham is set to debut her autumn/winter collection at Paris Fashion Week next month.

Coogan, 59, channelled the dapper 1920s in a charcoal single-breasted suit, wool skinny scarf and heritage cream trench.

Burberry has remained a highlight in the London Fashion Week calendar, closing the week season after season with a recurring star-studded line-up.

This year, all eyes were on Burberry, as the heritage brand announced a turnaround last year, when new CEO Joshua Schulman unveiled ‘Burberry Forward’.

It was a plan aiming to bring Burberry back to outerwear and a more varied pricing structure – something showcased in it’s now iconic campaign that launched last October.