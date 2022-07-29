Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Burberry has been praised for employing a four-year-old Sikh model for its children’s line, marking the first time a model for the label has worn a patka, a traditional head covering worn by Sikh boys, in its campaigns.

Sahib Singh is pictured in the campaign wearing his patka while also clad head-to-toe in the classic beige designs from the heritage British label, including a puffer jacket covered in teddy bears, a rollneck jumper and matching shorts.

The child is also photographed holding a teddy bear in some of the photographs.

Singh has an Instagram account run by his mother, Harjot Kaur, who announced the news in a post on the account.

“Growing up, we didn’t always see people that looked like us, especially in mainstream media and photography, let alone in the fashion scene,” the caption stated.

“Little Sahib is making some BIG moves with @burberry right now, and we’re definitely here to support. What a moment.”

In an interview with Vogue India, she described how it felt to see her son shooting with the Burberry team for the campaign.

“Sahib had an incredible day with the Burberry team, who really looked after all the children they were shooting with,” she said.

“To see our son, who does look different from his peers, being given a chance by the iconic British brand was truly a milestone moment.”

On Twitter, Singh’s father also commented on the campaign, writing: “So proud of my son Sahib Singh, the first sikh boy wearing a patka to represent.”

There were also hundreds of people praising Burberry for the initiative across social media.

“Representation truly in its best form, I hope Sahib Singh was able to keep the outfit,” replied one person.

“Great to see this representation of a Sikh boy, best wishes to the young boy,” added another.

A third person wrote: “Congratulations! It’s shocking that he’s the first Sikh child but what a wonderful movement for him and your community. And inspiration for the rest of us. He’s a cutie!”