How to wear the tartan trend this season

Tartan has taken the trophy as the biggest fashion trend for autumn/winter this year.

Everyone from Taylor Swift to the Princess of Wales have been sporting the check in both its refined and punkish plaid forms.

While tartan always enjoys a resurgence once the temperatures drop, this year particularly has seen fashion collections awash with the heritage check that channels British countryside chic.

Fashion experts share some easy ways to wear the trend this season – without looking too much like a Lady-of-the-Manor or Clueless’ Cher.

Get the colour correct

This season’s hero colour, burgundy, has been making its way into autumn’s biggest fashion trends, from florals to Fair Isle. However, when it comes to tartan, blue and green is dominating the high street.

“Black Watch tartan with its green and navy check is a timeless classic,” says Emma Starrs from Elkin. “It’s easy to style, and looks great on top or either as a mini or a long-length kilt.”

However, if you want to don tartan in the season’s plum shades, “burgundy and berry shades from deep purples to ruby are also in demand,” notes Starrs.

Iris Simone Tartan Top – Green and Navy, £125

Damson Madder Malika Ra Ra Midi Skirt – Red Check, £75

Which style of tartan to pick

You may not be aware of every style of check that tartan comes in, but picking the right print for you will make or break an outfit – as well as determining the look you’re going for.

“Royal Stewart tartan has universal fashion appeal because of its associations with tradition and punk culture through icons such as Vivienne Westwood and The Sex Pistols,” says Starrs. “Young and old can relate to it and while it’s bold, it’s also a classic.”

If you’re less inclined to channel the Nineties grunge aesthetic, opt for Black Watch Stewart or Royal Weathered Tartan, which offer more muted colourways and are easier to style in a more minimalist wardrobe.

New Look Light Grey Checked Buttoned Shirt, £25.99

Go big or go home

For an elevated look, throw on an oversized checked coat over a chic knitted dress and pair it with knee-high boots. Or style your high-waisted plaid skirt with a chunky knit and Mary Jane flats for an effortlessly feminine outfit.

Sporting the print in all its swathes has been the go-to for both royals and celebs alike. The Princess of Wales often dons the heritage print in her outerwear, keeping the rest of outfit pared back and simple.

From her beloved Holland Cooper tartan trenches to her waterproof quilted Burberry, if you’re channelling the relaxed royal style of Balmoral, Kate needn’t be your only inspiration.

Claudia Winkleman’s Traitors wardrobe, curated by celebrity stylist Sinead McKeefry, has produced a smorgasbord of seasonal inspo.

Pairing a plaid skirt with a chunky knit and pumps or an argyle knit with a tartan blazer and boots are simple ways to channel the ultimate autumn uniform.

Finisterre Women’s Stowe Blanket Jacket, £150

Mango Pleated Check Skirt, £25.99

Accessories and accents

Whilst some of us may not be as bold as Kate or Winkleman, that doesn’t mean you can’t dip your toe into the tartan trend.

Adorning an autumn ensemble with checked accessories is a great way to incorporate the style without going overboard.

“If you want to get a bit of colour into your look but avoid contemporary block and check patterns, a tartan scarf can be a classic way to achieve this,” says owner of Glencroft, Edward Sexton.

“Grey Thomson is a subtle tartan that will add some colour to a winter theme,” recommends Sexton. “And let’s not forget that Burberry have been using their variation of the Camel Thomson tartan for decades.”

A scarf or tartan-print bag paired with a green waxed jacket or trench coat is a match made in heaven.

Heritage of Scotland Edinburgh 100% Lambswool Scarf Stewart Dress, £16.99 (was £27.99)