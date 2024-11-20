Actor Callum Turner is Louis Vuitton’s new brand ambassador

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Callum Turner has been named as Louis Vuitton’s new house ambassador.

The the 34-year-old actor has said it is a “full circle moment” following his history with the French fashion house.

Before finding fame on the big screen, Turner was once a model, actually walking for Louis Vuitton in their 2009 spring/summer show.

“I’ve always loved [Louis Vuitton] from way back when, and I truly enjoy the full circle part of joining the guys,” Turner told Esquire.

Known for his roles in the Fantastic Beasts films, the historical drama The Capture, and the film adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma.

Off the screen, Turner has made a name for his fashion credentials on several red carpets for his refined sartorial choices. The British actor often sports classically simple designs by the likes of Burberry and Ferragamo.

Turner has also become a source of inspiration for streetwear style, sporting cool and pared-back ensembles which often compliment his girlfriend, Dua Lipa’s style.

For his Louis Vuitton announcement shoot, Turner showcased the designer’s yet-to-be-released Speedy P9 bag which was unveiled at Men’s Paris Fashion Week in June.

Turner’s love for the brand is in part down to its men’s creative director, Pharrell Williams, who he has said inspires his fashion choices.

“I love Pharrell in everything he does,” says Turner, “his clothes are incredible, [and] the collection is fresh and cool and exciting.”

The actor’s history and affinity with the fashion world makes him a standout style choice for the French fashion house that resonates with Williams’ own menswear philosophy.

It seems Turner has truly experienced his “full circle moment” from walking the runway in 2009 to being the face of the brand. The Louis Vuitton SS25 collection which Turner models is expected to release in January.