Camilla impresses with fashion choices on state visit to Germany

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The King and Queen Consort are visiting Germany on their first trip to the country since Charles’ reign began.

A regal wardrobe is required for the string of high profile engagements, and Camilla has wowed the crowds with her outfits.

Touching down in Berlin on Wednesday, Camilla chose a bright blue tweed frock coat for the couple’s first engagement, meeting German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Buedenbender at the Brandenburg Gate.

The A-line coat was teamed with a teal hat by British milliner Philip Treacy, black suede knee-high boots and leather gloves.

Carrying a black leather handbag, she accessorised the outfit with a floral brooch and pearl drop earrings.

The ensemble made sure the Queen Consort was visible to the gathered spectators – the same reason the late Queen Elizabeth was said to favour bright colours.

On Wednesday evening, the King and Queen Consort were guests of honour at a state banquet held at Berlin’s Bellevue Palace.

Camilla donned a bespoke gown by Bruce Oldfield, the designer who is rumoured to be creating her coronation gown.

The flowing, long-sleeved design featured a scoop neckline and was embellished with strings of silver leaf embroidery.

To complement the elegant gown she chose the dazzling Greville tiara and the City of London fringe necklace – which once belonged to the late Queen – and a pair of diamond drop earrings.

Visiting Berlin’s bustling Wittenbergplatz market on Thursday morning, Camilla opted for a more subdued colour palette.

She wore a brown double-breasted coat with black leather gloves over a printed shirt dress.

The Queen Consort accessorised her outerwear with a pair of brooches – a striped bow on the lapel and a bejewelled clover leaf on the opposite shoulder.