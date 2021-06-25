Canada Goose to end the use of all furs by the end of next year

Luxury coat maker Canada Goose has announced it will end the use of all furs on its products.

By the end of this year, the firm has said it will stop buying fur and will end the use of it in their coats and other garments by the end of 2022.

The brand has been heavily criticised by animal rights groups for the use of coyote fur on the trim of its parkas. But Canada Goose has now been praised for its decision to cease its use.

Humane Society International UK executive director, Claire Bass, said: “This is a momentous step in the demise of cruel fur fashion.

“For years, Canada Goose’s trademark parka jackets with coyote fur trim have been synonymous with fur cruelty but their announcement today is another major blow to the global fur trade.”

It comes as part of Canada Goose’s push to be more environmentally aware.

In 2020, the luxury outerwear brand revealed its first Sustainable Impact Strategy that included measures like eliminating plastics from its factories and becoming completely carbon neutral by 2025.

It also included the move to stop buying fur from animal trappers and instead use reclaimed fur on its garments, from 2022.

However, with the recent announcement, the company has now pledged a complete end to the use of fur.

Bass called fur “a dying industry on its knees” as more and more designers steer away from using it in their products.

The move by Canada Goose follows a number of other luxury brands that have chosen to go fur-free.

Chanel, Versace, Burberry, Prada and Gucci have all made the decision to stop using fur in their garments.

Luxury US department store chain Nordstrom announced it would stop selling products that contain fur or exotic animal skins by the end of this year.