From Timothée Chalamet to Bella Hadid, these were the best dressed stars at Cannes this year

The Cannes film festival might primarily be a celebration of cinema, but as any fashion fan will know, it’s just as much of a sartorial spectacle as well.

Every year since 1946, with the exception of 2020 due to the pandemic, a menagerie of film stars, models, and directors decamp to the French Riviera to preview the hottest releases for the year.

Each screening is preceded by a red carpet, usually attended by the cast of the film and other high-profile attendees. But the Cannes red carpet is unlike any other.

In fact, bar the Met Gala, it’s one of the most glamorous events in the fashion calendar, one where red carpet history is often made.

Consider Bella Hadid’s 2016 silk scarlet gown by Alexandra Gauthiere that featured an impossibly high thigh slit. Or Vanessa Redgrave’s top-to-toe embellished ensemble that she wore in 1967. Or Angelina Jolie’s free-flowing pleated Max Azria gown that she wore when she was pregnant with twins Knox and Vivienne in 2008.

There’s no doubt about it, Cannes is a place synonymous with some of the most iconic fashion looks in recent history.

This year, having had extra time to pull their outfits together, attendees did not disappoint, with the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Tilda Swinton, and Jodie Turner-Smith donning their glad rags for the proceedings.

Here are some of our favourite looks from the Cannes Film Festival 2021.

Tilda Swinton

The French Dispatch star wore a slick electric blue suit by Haider Ackermann for a photocall at Cannes. (Getty Images)

Charlotte Gainsbourg

The French film star and director wore a denim two-piece by Saint Laurent for a photocall at Cannes. (Getty Images)

Maggie Gyllenhaal

The American actor wore a monochrome look by Chanel comprising a full black tulle skirt and a white buttoned-down shirt. (Getty Images)

Bella Hadid

Dubbed ‘the lung dress’, Hadid’s ensemble was bespoke Sciaparellie couture and featured a scooped bodice with gold encrusted jewels delicately placed over the top. (Getty Images)

Jodie Turner-Smith

The British actor had many showstopping looks at this year’s Cannes, but this canary yellow Gucci number was the all-time favourite. Complete with a fitted bodice and a flowing feathered skirt with a train, it was the perfect Cannes look. (Getty Images for Kering)

Isabelle Huppert

Never one to miss the fashion mark, the French actor chose a form-fitting black silk gown by Balenciaga that featured a high-neck, long sleeves, and a slight slit. She accessorised the look with a pair of oversized black sunglasses. (Getty Images)

Anna Cleveland

The American model went all-out in this gold Alberta Ferretti gown that featured an embellished bodice and a tasseled sequin skirt. (Getty Images)

Iris Law

The British model chose a simple white Dior look for her Cannes appearance. The dress featured a pleated sheer skirt and a Grecian bodice. (Getty Images)

Timothée Chalamet

Known for his sartorial credentials, the American actor chose a velvet metallic suit by Tom Ford for his appearance at the screening of The French Dispatch, the upcoming Wes Anderson film in which he stars. He paired the suit with a classic white shirt and some white boots. (Getty Images)

Camille Cottin

The beloved Call My Agent star wore a cream shirt dress with a trio of black belts and some heavy-duty black biker boots for a photocall at Cannes. (Getty Images)

Andie Macdowell

The American actor chose a white sequin off-the-shoulder gown by Atelier Versace for one of her many red carpet appearances at this year’s Cannes. (Getty Images)

Didi Stone

The French model looked majestic in this lilac pleated metallic gown by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini. (AFP via Getty Images)

Josh O'Connor

The British actor, best known for playing Prince Charles in The Crown, wore a simple tailored look by Loewe for a photocall at Cannes, comprising a pair of khaki trousers and a pale pink shirt with a mock beige vest over the top. (AFP via Getty Images)

Meng Li

The Chinese actor chose a bright blue silk shirt dress by Balenciaga for a screening at Cannes that came with a knee-high slit and a cinched-in waist. (Getty Images)

Jane Birkin