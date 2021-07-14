From Timothée Chalamet to Bella Hadid, these were the best dressed stars at Cannes this year

The Cannes film festival might primarily be a celebration of cinema, but as any fashion fan will know, it’s just as much of a sartorial spectacle as well.
Every year since 1946, with the exception of 2020 due to the pandemic, a menagerie of film stars, models, and directors decamp to the French Riviera to preview the hottest releases for the year.
Each screening is preceded by a red carpet, usually attended by the cast of the film and other high-profile attendees. But the Cannes red carpet is unlike any other.
In fact, bar the Met Gala, it’s one of the most glamorous events in the fashion calendar, one where red carpet history is often made.
Consider Bella Hadid’s 2016 silk scarlet gown by Alexandra Gauthiere that featured an impossibly high thigh slit. Or Vanessa Redgrave’s top-to-toe embellished ensemble that she wore in 1967. Or Angelina Jolie’s free-flowing pleated Max Azria gown that she wore when she was pregnant with twins Knox and Vivienne in 2008.
There’s no doubt about it, Cannes is a place synonymous with some of the most iconic fashion looks in recent history.
This year, having had extra time to pull their outfits together, attendees did not disappoint, with the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Tilda Swinton, and Jodie Turner-Smith donning their glad rags for the proceedings.
Here are some of our favourite looks from the Cannes Film Festival 2021.
Tilda Swinton
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Bella Hadid
Jodie Turner-Smith
Isabelle Huppert
Anna Cleveland
Iris Law
Timothée Chalamet
Camille Cottin
Andie Macdowell
Didi Stone
Josh O'Connor
Meng Li
Jane Birkin
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies