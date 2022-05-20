The 75th Cannes Film Festival is taking place this week, with stars from every corner of the world descending on the red carpet at the Palais de Festivals this week.

A raft of star-studded premieres for upcoming films are set to take place over the 11-day festival, including Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise who is returning to the festival for the first time in 30 years, and the biopic Elvis starring Austin Butler.

The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It went ahead in 2021, but was subject to strict health restrictions – however, this year’s opening ceremony returned to its full glamorous glory once again.

Hollywood A-listers including Lashana Lynch, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Eva Longoria and Forest Whittaker have been photographed on the red carpet, alongside supermodel Adriana Lima and Bollywood royalty Deepika Pudakone.

These are the best looks from the 75th Cannes Film Festival red carpet:

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway attends the photocall for Armageddon Time (Getty Images)

Anne Hathaway channelled Brigitte Bardot with her big hair and retro mini dress during a photocall for Armageddon Time on Friday 20 May.

The WeCrashed star wore cat eye sunglasses and silver platform heels with her shimmering dress.

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts in Louis Vuitton (Getty Images)

Julia Roberts showed off her megawatt smile during the screening of Armageddon Time on the red carpet on Thursday.

The actor opted for a Louis Vuitton suit with Chopard jewellery, which she accesorised with strappy heels and her hair in big curls.

Cindy Bruna

Cindy Bruna in Giambattista Valli (Getty Images)

French model Cindy Bruna stole the show at the screening of Armageddon Time with this pastel pink Giambattista Valli SS22 Couture gown.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

(Getty Images)

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan went all out with this purple Gaurav Gupta Couture number.

She wore the structured gown to the premiere of Armageddon Time on Thursday 19 May.

Leonie Hanne

(Getty Images)

German influencer Leonie Hanne looked practically out of this world at the Armageddon Time premiere.

The fashion star, who has 4.3m followers on Instagram, chose a Valdrin Sahiti SS22 Couture dress for the occasion.

Alessandra Ambrosio

(Getty Images)

Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio wow-ed in this “naked” Stephane Rolland SS22 Couture gown on Thursday.

She let the dress speak for itself by pairing it with minimal jewellery and pared-back hair and makeup.

Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima in Balmain (AP)

Adriana Lima took a leaf out of Rihanna’s bump-baring pregnancy style as she arrived on the red carpet on Wednesday.

The model, who is currently expecting her third child, wore a full-length Balmain gown crafted from black fabric that wrapped around her torso, exposing her growing stomach.

Katherine Langford

The Australian actor wore Valentino (AFP via Getty Images)

Katherine Langford made a dramatic entrance in a full fuchsia pink look from Valentino’s fall/winter 2022 collection.

The ensemble consisted of a form fitting pink jumpsuit, worn under a floor-sweeping jacket that opened at the front to reveal a matching pink bra.

She completed the look with chunky pink platform boots.

Josephine Skriver

Josephine Skriver in Tony Ward Couture (AFP via Getty Images)

Danish model Josephine Skriver demanded attention in a structured black and white Tony Couture Gown.

The dress featured a waist-cinching bodice, while layers of material cascaded down the sides of both legs, falling into a trail.

Viola Davis

Viola Davis in Alexander McQueen (PA)

Viola Davis stunned on the red carpet in bright yellow gown by Alexander McQueen.

The off-the-shoulder design featured a structured bodice and a flowing A-line skirt.

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning in Armani Privé (AFP via Getty Images)

Elle Fanning channeled 1930s glamour on Wednesday, opting for a nude pink fishtail gown by Armani Privé.

She accessorised with a matching pink bow in her hair, which was styled in loose Hollywood waves.

Leonie Hanne

The influencer wore Nicole + Felicia (Getty Images)

German influencer Leonie Hanne brought all the fun and glamour as she arrived in a bubblegum pink creation by Nicole + Felicia.

The dress’ statement ruffled shoulders and voluminous skirt were complimented with endless layers of tulle that formed a lengthy train as she walked.

Frédérique Bel

Frédérique Bel (Getty Images)

This year’s Cannes attendees have flocked towards feathers, tulle and sequins.

French model and actor Frédérique Bel opted for an icy blue mini dress covered in feathers.

The dress, by Russian designer Yanina Couture, also had a bejewelled bandeau neckline and hem.

The ensemble was finished with long tulle arm warmers that Bel fluttered in the air as she posed for photographs.

Farhana Bodi

Farhana Bodi (Getty Images)

Farhani Bodi stole the spotlight in a dramatic fuchsia pink Atelier Zuhra design. Both the skirt and neckline of the off-the-shoulder dress were adorned in feathers.

The Indian-born influencer accessorised with jewellery from Mumbai-based brand Renu Oberoi Jewellery.

Amandine Petit

Amandine Petit a (Getty Images)

French model Amandine Petit arrived on the red carpet in a sheer, pistachio green gown by Rami Al Ali.

She accessorised with a diamante-encrusted silver headpiece, silver heels and diamond earrings.

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria attends the screening of "Final Cut (Coupez!)" and opening ceremony red carpet for the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals (Getty Images)

The Desperate Housewives actor stepped out in front of the cameras wearing a sheer black Alberta Ferretti ruffled gown with thin straps, embellished with sequins.

She accessorised with a diamond choker and diamond rings by Chopard.

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore attends the screening of "Final Cut (Coupez!)" and opening ceremony red carpet for the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals (Getty Images)

Julianne Moore, who was previously named Best Actress at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival, wore a plunging black gown with a drop waist and a ballgown skirt by Bottega Veneta.

Around her neck, she wore an emerald and diamond collar necklace and a matching ring by Bulgari.

Tallia Storm

Tallia Storm attends the screening of "Final Cut (Coupez!)" and opening ceremony red carpet for the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals (Getty Images)

British singer-songwriter Tallia Storm, who previously appeared on The X Factor, took to the red carpet in a swirl of sorbet colours in a dress by Yanina Couture.

The straight-off-the-runway gown featured bright yellow structured sleeves, with a big pink bow and a cornflower blue and yellow striped skirt.

Deepika Padukone

Jury member Deepika Padukone arrives on stage during the opening ceremony for the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals (Getty Images)

One of the highest paid female actors in India, Deepika Padukone championed her countrymen by choosing to wear a glittering sari by Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

The look was paired with statement jewellery from the designer’s Bengali Royale Collection, including an Art Nouveaou-inspired headband and chandelier earrings.

Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey attends the screening of "Final Cut (Coupez!)" and opening ceremony red carpet for the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals (Getty Images)

Model Lori Harvey donned a canary-yellow strapless ballgown that featured a cinched bodice and a full-tiered skirt, with gold pumps.

But it was her jewellery that really stole the show, as she embellished herself with a Messika High Jewellery necklace that featured more than 100 carats of diamonds, as well as diamond earrings and rings, including a huge 16-carat ring from the brand.

Katherine Langford

Katherine Langford attends the screening of "Final Cut (Coupez!)" and opening ceremony red carpet for the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals (Getty Images)

Australian actor Katherine Langford, best known for her role as Hannah Baker in Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, stunned on the red carpet on Tuesday wearing a silver Prada gown encursted with sequins.

The sparkling dress featured a large bow on her mid-back, with a short train following her every step. She also wore a silver necklace with a pendant that rested on the nape of her neck to accentuate the dress’ features.

Rebecca Hall

Jury member Rebecca Hall arrives on stage during the opening ceremony for the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals (Getty Images)

English actor Rebecca Hall, who just made her directorial debut with her 2021 film Passing, burst onto the red carpet in a colourful red and pink Gucci gown with ruffled sleeves and a starburst of rhinestones emanating from the middle of the dress.

She completed the vivd look with statement earrings and a bright red lip to match the gown.

Noomi Rapace

Noomi Rapace attends the opening ceremony gala dinner for the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals (Getty Images)

The original Girl With The Dragon Tattoo actor cut a classic figure at the opening ceremony of the film festival, wearing an off-the-shoulder cream column gown by Christian Dior Couture.

Rapace beamed on the red carpet as she accessorised her look with pink gemstone drop earrings and a diamond bracelet.

Lashana Lynch

Lashana Lynch attends the screening of "Final Cut (Coupez!)" and opening ceremony red carpet for the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals (Getty Images)

Lashana Lynch, who made history last year when she became the first Black female 007 agent in the 25th James Bond film, looked elegant in an ivory floor-length shift dress by Fendi Couture.

The dress featured ribbon detailing encircling the actor’s arms, and she paired the gown with emerald and diamond earrings by Chopard.