These are the best-dressed stars at the 75th Cannes Film Festival

The 75th Cannes Film Festival has begun, with stars from every corner of the world descending on the red carpet at the Palais de Festivals on Tuesday 17 May.

A raft of star-studded premieres for upcoming films are set to take place over the next 11 days of the festival, including Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise who is returning to the festival for the first time in 30 years, and the biopic Elvis starring Austin Butler.

The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It went ahead in 2021, but was subject to strict health restrictions – however, this year’s opening ceremony returned to its full glamorous glory once again.

Hollywood A-listers including Lashana Lynch, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Eva Longoria and Forest Whittaker were photographed on the red carpet.

These are the best looks from the 75th Cannes Film Festival red carpet:

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria attends the screening of "Final Cut (Coupez!)" and opening ceremony red carpet for the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals (Getty Images)

The Desperate Housewives actor stepped out in front of the cameras wearing a sheer black Alberta Ferretti ruffled gown with thin straps, embellished with sequins.

She accessorised with a diamond choker and diamond rings by Chopard.

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore attends the screening of "Final Cut (Coupez!)" and opening ceremony red carpet for the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals (Getty Images)

Julianne Moore, who was previously named Best Actress at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival, wore a plunging black gown with a drop waist and a ballgown skirt by Bottega Veneta.

Around her neck, she wore an emerald and diamond collar necklace and a matching ring by Bulgari.

Tallia Storm

Tallia Storm attends the screening of "Final Cut (Coupez!)" and opening ceremony red carpet for the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals (Getty Images)

British singer-songwriter Tallia Storm, who previously appeared on The X Factor, took to the red carpet in a swirl of sorbet colours in a dress by Yanina Couture.

The straight-off-the-runway gown featured bright yellow structured sleeves, with a big pink bow and a cornflower blue and yellow striped skirt.

Deepika Padukone

Jury member Deepika Padukone arrives on stage during the opening ceremony for the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals (Getty Images)

One of the highest paid female actors in India, Deepika Padukone championed her countrymen by choosing to wear a glittering sari by Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

The look was paired with statement jewellery from the designer’s Bengali Royale Collection, including an Art Nouveaou-inspired headband and chandelier earrings.

Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey attends the screening of "Final Cut (Coupez!)" and opening ceremony red carpet for the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals (Getty Images)

Model Lori Harvey donned a canary-yellow strapless ballgown that featured a cinched bodice and a full-tiered skirt, with gold pumps.

But it was her jewellery that really stole the show, as she embellished herself with a Messika High Jewellery necklace that featured more than 100 carats of diamonds, as well as diamond earrings and rings, including a huge 16-carat ring from the brand.

Katherine Langford

Katherine Langford attends the screening of "Final Cut (Coupez!)" and opening ceremony red carpet for the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals (Getty Images)

Australian actor Katherine Langford, best known for her role as Hannah Baker in Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, stunned on the red carpet wearing a silver Prada gown encursted with sequins.

The sparkling dress featured a large bow on her mid-back, with a short train following her every step. She also wore a silver necklace with a pendant that rested on the nape of her neck to accentuate the dress’ features.

Rebecca Hall

Jury member Rebecca Hall arrives on stage during the opening ceremony for the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals (Getty Images)

English actor Rebecca Hall, who just made her directorial debut with her 2021 film Passing, burst onto the red carpet in a colourful red and pink Gucci gown with ruffled sleeves and a starburst of rhinestones emanating from the middle of the dress.

She completed the vivd look with statement earrings and a bright red lip to match the gown.

Noomi Rapace

Noomi Rapace attends the opening ceremony gala dinner for the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals (Getty Images)

The original Girl With The Dragon Tattoo actor cut a classic figure at the opening ceremony of the film festival, wearing an off-the-shoulder cream column gown by Christian Dior Couture.

Rapace beamed on the red carpet as she accessorised her look with pink gemstone drop earrings and a diamond bracelet.

Lashana Lynch

Lashana Lynch attends the screening of "Final Cut (Coupez!)" and opening ceremony red carpet for the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals (Getty Images)

Lashana Lynch, who made history last year when she became the first Black female 007 agent in the 25th James Bond film, looked elegant in an ivory floor-length shift dress by Fendi Couture.

The dress featured ribbon detailing encircling the actor’s arms, and she paired the gown with emerald and diamond earrings by Chopard.