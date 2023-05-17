Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Helen Mirren debuts blue hair look on opening day of Cannes

The Oscar-winning actress, 77, arrived on the red carpet on the opening day of the 76th annual film festival.

Mike Bedigan
Wednesday 17 May 2023 08:27
Helen Mirren debuted a shock of blue hair at Cannes (Scott Garfitt/AP)
Helen Mirren debuted a shock of blue hair at Cannes (Scott Garfitt/AP)
(AP)

Dame Helen Mirren stunned crowds at the Cannes Film Festival by debuting a shock of bright blue hair.

The Oscar-winning actress, 77, arrived on the red carpet on the opening day of the 76th annual event on Tuesday.

Dame Helen wore her hair in a messy up-do highlighted with varying shades of blue and turquoise.

She paired the look with a floor-length periwinkle gown, which featured folds around the waistline and an elaborate bustle in the back.

The actress also carried with a black fan with #WorthIt written on it in a nod to her partnership with L’Oreal Paris.

Recommended

She waved and blew kisses to fans as she posed for photographs.

Dame Helen’s eye-catching hair colour was not her first at the international film festival.

In 2019 she attended with a shorter cut that was swooped back and dyed pink.

She previously told US outlet People magazine that she had been inspired to make the changes after watching reality TV.

“I was watching an episode of America’s Next Top Model and there was this little English girl on it,” she said.

“She had bright pink hair and she looked so great.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in