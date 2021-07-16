Cannes photo of Timothée Chalamet and Tilda Swinton becomes viral fashion meme

There’s nothing the internet enjoys more than finding scope for a meme or two whenever a group of A-list celebrities come together. And never is there a more perfect place for this to happen than on a red carpet.

And while it took more than a week to conjure up the content Twitter needed to take the ball and run with it, the 74th Cannes Film Festival has finally delivered.

Following the screening of The French Dispatch on Tuesday, 13 July, a photograph of Timothée Chalamet, Wes Anderson, Tilda Swinton and Bill Murray posing during a photocall quickly began circulating online.

On the far left, Timothee was pictured in a T-shirt from Elara, a brand regularly worn by the French-American actor.

Next to him, Wes Anderson wears a white and blue pinstriped suit, and is joined by Tilda Swinton who has opted for an electric blue double-breasted tuxedo with cropped cigarette pants, designed by Haider Ackermann.

Lastly, Bill Murray appears to have dressed for a day at the beach as opposed to a black-tie event. Interestingly, he is also wearing two watches, one on each wrist.

Noting the stars’ serious stances and extremely mismatched, albeit, on-brand fashion choices, the memes quickly started rolling in. One Twitter user renamed each celebrity as a social media website, depending on which attire was most likely to be seen on each platform.

As expected, Bill’s Aloha-style shirt and shorts are an obvious fit for Facebook, and Tinda’s power pose earned her LinkedIn.

Timothee’s graphic tee and black slacks ensemble was dubbed Instagram, while Wes’s attention to his outfit – pairing a pinstriped suit with a checked shirt – was clearly as fleeting as a Twitter post.

Here are a few of our favourite memes:

As if the internet wasn’t having enough fun already, photographs have since emerged of the group standing with more famous faces, including comedian Stephen Park and actors Lyna Khoudri and Adrien Brody.

Arguably the best part of the pictures is the mostly emotionless expression on each celebrity’s face, unaware of what the photograph they are posing for is about to become.

“Halloween will be annoying this year,” one Twitter user commented, assuming that the popularity of the meme will inevitably lead to recreations.

Another joked: “When you look at a photo and have no clue whether it’s hot or cold there.”

The Cannes Film Festival returned to the French Riviera on 6 July after the festival was postponed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The festival, which is 11 days long, will end on Saturday, 17 July.