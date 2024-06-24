Vogue World: Katy Perry goes braless, Kendall and Gigi ride horseback and Cara Delevingne evokes Madonna

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Vogue World took over the last day of Paris Fashion Week’s menswear collection, on International Olympic Day, for a night of sporting-style and status symbols.

Bringing together 188 athletes, 151 models, 70 dancers, and a 40-piece orchestra at Place Vendôme, the theme was the evolution of style over the last century, pairing each decade of fashion with a different sport. Think 1990s football WAGs, and leotards and lycra of the ’70s.

Espresso singer Sabrina Carpenter makes a bombshell cameo

The 1940s saw the emergence of the bikini, eventually popularised by heartthrob Brigitte Bardot, who brought the two-piece international recognition during the 1953 instalment of the Cannes Film Festival.

For Vogue World’s 1940s act, Sabrina Carpenter made a surprise appearance rising from the waves of billowing blue fabric, strutting the cobbles of Paris in a Jacquemus nautical-style red and white striped swimsuit, with a matching old Hollywood-style headscarf and sarong. A perfect look for an artist who produced TikTok’s song of the summer.

Globe-trotting: Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid ride horses through Paris

For the grand-finale of the 1950s segment, all things equestrian was celebrated, seeing models Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid ride horseback through the Paris plaza.

The models rode on stallions named Napo and Django, whose manes were braided according to legendary stylist Eugene Souleiman’s instructions. Dressed in head-to-hoof Hermès, the silhouette of the models’ suits were inspired by Victorian-era riding garments.

Serena and Venus fly the flag of sustainability and endurance

The 2000s celebrated tennis and 10 years of Nicolas Ghesquière at Louis Vuitton. Sporting legends Serena and Venus Williams left an impression in two custom looks.

Serena Williams honoured her enduring relationship with Virgil Abloh (who made the star’s custom Met Gala sneakers in 2019) by wearing a dress by Ib Kamara for Off-White – the fashion brand Abloh founded. Venus Williams wore a Marine Serre gown made from recycled tennis bags.

Cara Delevingne evokes Madonna’s iconic Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra

Livestream host of the evening, Cara Delevingne wore a pale pinkconical sculpted bodice with flowing buckled ribbons. Dressed by Simone Rocha for Jean Paul Gaultier from its spring/summer 2024 couture, the look was accompanied with ballet flats and a sailor’s hat, bringing a sense of whimsy that permeated the evening.

Katy Perry goes braless

Adorned in geometric black leather and ruffled nude roses, singer Katy Perry appeared during the 80s portion of the evening. As a child of the decade herself, the singer stormed the cobblestone set in a nearly-naked cut out dress by Noir Kei Ninomiya for her surprise runway appearance.

Alexa Chung offers the ultimate coquette aesthetic

Model and presenter Alexa Chung, known as the English Jane Birkin, brought her British coolness to Paris in a Viktor & Rolf AW05 cream gown with bold red-rose detailing. Pictured with her boyfriend, actor Tom Sturridge, Chung donned a sweet ruffled bodice emulating the crimping on a frilly pillowcase, evocative of sleepy-chic bedroom attire.

Emma Chamberlain’s daring design

YouTube star Emma Chamberlain wore a Rick Owens form-fitting top and skirt. The crimson look comprised of a leather floor-length skirt and an itty-bitty knitted bra top. Chamberlain’s micro-sized top pushed the trend into an undeniably avant-garde direction.

Eva Longoria stuns in simple silhouette

Actor Eva Longoria, best known for her role in Desperate Housewives, opted for simplicity in a form-fitting black gown with a mermaid hem and rhinestone neckline. Paired with black platform sandals and a matching clutch, the look was rounded off with silver jewels from APM Monaco. Longoria demonstrated Coco Chanel’s famous French maxim that you simply can’t go wrong with a little black dress.