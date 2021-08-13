Cardi B gifted three-year-old daughter Kulture a bedazzled Birkin bag worth £35,000

Cardi B has gifted her three-year-old daughter, Kulture, a yellow Hermès Birkin handbag with a bedazzled rainbow worth around US$48,000 (approximately £34,778).

In a series of photographs posted on Instagram, the rapper – who is expecting her second child with husband Offset – showed off her baby bump and Kulture with her new customised luxury handbag.

The post was captioned: “Me & my best friend for life.”

Cardi wore a black Alyx Studio minidress with Bottega Veneta boots and a pastel green wig that matched the soles of her shoes. Kulture was clad in a matching pastel yellow T-shirt and joggers set, paired with a Minnie Mouse chain necklace and white Nike trainers.

The Birkin bag gifted to Kulture features more than 30,000 Swarovski crystals forming a sparkly rainbow and clouds, customised by Privé Porter.

Michelle Berk, CEO of Privé Porter, told Page Six Style that the design for the customised handbag came from a bag Kulture had initially seen in high street accessories store, Claire’s.

Kulture “begged” Cardi for a small bag with a rainbow, but Cardi decided to ask Berk to “try to replicate that rainbow on a Birkin” for her daughter.

Berk said they went “back and forth” to perfect the design, which took 100 hours of work to complete.

Prices for Birkin bags can range between US$12,000 (approximately £8,693) to US$200,000 (approximately £144,897). Berk said the price tag on Kulture’s very own Birkin included the cost of customisation.

Birkin bags are famous for being eye-wateringly expensive. In 2017, auction house Christie’s in Hong Kong broke the world record for the most expensive bag ever sold at auction when a Hermès Himalaya Birkin bag sold for £293,000.

Cardi is an avid collector of the coveted handbag, with 23 of her own Birkin bags in an array of colours and shapes. Last year, she posted a photograph of herself posing in front of her collection on Instagram, with the caption: “Pick a colour.”