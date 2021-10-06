Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That gets release date – 13 Carrie Bradshaw outfits we still love

Sex And The City reboot And Just Like That will arrive in December, HBO has confirmed.

The highly awaited series follows three of the four friends from the original series – played by Sarah Jessica Parker Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis – as they navigate love, work, family and friendship their 50s in New York City.

Kim Cattrall’s character Samantha won’t be featuring in the reboot but you can be sure of one thing: the fashion will be fabulous.

With her penchant for mixing thrift store finds with designer bags and Manolo Blahnik heels, sex and relationship writer Carrie Bradshaw remains one of the best-dressed characters in TV history. Sarah Jessica Parker worked closely with costume designer Patricia Field to create some unforgettable fashion moments on the show, which ran from 1998 to 2004.

Ahead of the new series, we’re throwing it back to the original SATC and the Carrie outfits we’re still lusting after all these years later…

1. The naked dress

(Alamy/PA)

As seen on the famous bus ad in the opening credits of Sex and the City, Carrie wore her pale pink, strappy ‘naked dress’ on her first date with Mr Big.

2. The flapper dress

(Alamy/PA)

A huge fan of vintage fashion, Carrie donned several 1920’s inspired dresses during the six seasons of SATC. We love this black embellished number, which she teamed with an oversized coat and clutch bag in the episode set during Fleet Week.

3. The cowgirl outfit

(Alamy/PA)

Chosen for the Hampton’s Hoedown in season two, this beach-meets-rodeo ensemble is, like many of Carrie’s best outfits, quirky but cool.

4. The white dress

Remember when Carrie ‘accidentally’ passed by Big and Natasha’s engagement party? She looked stunning in this simple but sexy white dress.

5. The brown jumper

(Alamy/PA)

Looking cute and cosy, Carrie teamed a brown wool sweater with a plaid baker boy hat for a cafe date with Charlotte.

6. The leather top

(Alamy/PA)

Visiting a stables with Charlotte, Carrie makes the equestrian look her own in a red leather-look top and jeans, an iconic Fendi Baguette bag and her beloved Carrie necklace.

7. The strappy dress

(Alamy/PA)

Accessorising a simple white sun dress with a matching parasol and not one but two handbags is classic Carrie.

8. The rock chick look

(Alamy/PA)

Carrie had a seemingly endless supply of band T-shirts. This punky outfit saw her teaming a sleeveless Metallica tee with red check trousers.

9. The print dress

(Alamy/PA)

Giving us tropical glam vibes, Carrie accessorised this colourful slip dress with a woven belt and gold handbag.

10. The crop top and skirt

2CB49MM LIBRARY. USA. Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in ©HBO classic TV series : Sex and the City (1998C2004).Ref: LMK106-J6699-300720Supplied by LMKMEDIA. Editorial Only.Landmark Media is not the copyright owner of these Film or TV stills but provides a service only for recognised Media outlets. pictures@lmkmedia.com

At a time when midriff-baring tops had pretty much fallen out of fashion, Carrie was a crop top champion, often pairing one with a midi skirt, like this stripy Prada skirt from season four.

11. The Roberto Cavalli top

(Alamy/PA)

Aidan may have loved Carrie but he didn’t care for this fashion forward Roberto Cavalli top. Ultimately though, the garment outlasted their relationship.

12. The tube top

(Alamy/PA)

Giving a plain blue tube top the Carrie treatment, she added a gold pendant necklace and a silk scarf tied round her arm.

13. The polka dot dress

(Alamy/PA)

During her brief stint in Paris with Aleksandr Petrovsky aka the Russian, Carrie embraced French style, donning this red and black polka dot 1950s style dress.