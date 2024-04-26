Celine Dion says her wedding tiara put her in the hospital

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Celine Dion has revealed how the massive tiara she wore to her wedding sent her to the hospital with an injury.

The legendary singer, 56, shared details about many of her iconic fashion moments during a video interview with Vogue’s “Life in Looks” series. At one point, the “My Heart Will Go On” songstress reflected on the dramatic crystals-encrusted tiara she wore to her 1994 wedding to her late husband, René Angélil.

For the elaborate occasion, Dion wore a nearly seven-pound headdress which featured 2,000 Swarovski crystals and was attached to a veil. Speaking to Vogue, the Grammy winner revealed that the tiara was “sewn” onto her head.

She explained that she rehearsed walking down the aisle with the tiara prior to the wedding, which took place at the Notre-Dame Basilica in Montréal. But when the big day came around, it was on the carpet in the church, rather than the wooden floors where she’d practiced, and it affected how the tiara felt on her head.

“I practiced and everything is smooth and everything is fine, but when I had to walk in the cathedral, it’s no wooden floor, it’s a carpet. I had an immediate facelift,” she recalled. “And it’s like: ‘Am I going to make it? Am I going to make it to my future husband? But like I said: ‘Oh, I’m Gonna Run to You.’ I did.”

The pair ultimately said “I do” in front of 500 guests, but later in the evening, Dion found herself injured from the tiara.

“When we removed the tiara, I had a cut because the pressure was too much,” she explained. “The next day, I wake up I look at myself in the mirror, I have the size of an egg in the middle of my forehead.”

The “I’m Alive” singer shared that the cut was “so huge” that it made her eyes go cross-eyed, and they decided to visit a doctor. Dion was prescribed antibiotics for swelling, which she took for three weeks.

Despite the injury, the pop star admitted that she wouldn’t change anything about the special day. “This is a moment that will be with me for the rest of my life,” she said, while looking at a photo of herself in her wedding gown. “The dress couldn’t have been big enough. I could’ve had three times the size on my head. I could’ve had six different dresses that night.”

Speaking about her late husband Angélil, who died in 2016 at the age of 73 following a battle with cancer, Dion said: “I still feel his presence so much.”

“He was, and still is, such a wonderful human being. He brought the best in me. He really did.”

The couple welcomed three sons together: René-Charles Angélil, 23, and 14-year-old twins Eddy Angélil and Nelson Angélil.