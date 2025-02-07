3 day-to-night make-up looks for Valentine’s Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As Valentine’s Day falls on a Friday this year, it gives us the perfect excuse to dress up for some end of week celebrations.

Whether you’re heading out for romantic drinks, staying in for a laid-back dinner or planning a social after work – make-up artists talk through three perfect looks to help you nail the day-to-night transformation.

Soft romantic

For a dreamy, soft and romantic look, the key is a radiant base that can be dialled up in the evening.

“Start with ultra-hydrating skincare to get that lit-from-within radiance and a lightweight base to keep things fresh and flawless,” says founder of P.Louise, Paige Williams.

“Look for creamy, water-based formulas in your blush and bronzer and tie soft pinks and peaches into the look for that soft flush during the day.

“When it’s time to take things up a notch for the evening, just build up the blush to add depth, add a little extra mascara, or switch up to a bold lip,” she says.

As for nailing a glow that works for both day and night – focus on morning skincare, with added shimmer later in the day being key.

“Shimmer doesn’t have to be over the top,” says Sculpted By Aimee founder, Aimee Connolly. “Begin with a primer to illuminate your skin and for a natural daytime glow, apply a lightweight foundation.

“During the day, keep it minimal with a touch of highlighter on the inner corners of your eyes and brow bones for brightness. At night, dial it up by adding a touch to your cheekbones and the bridge of your nose.”

“Cream formulas are unreal for blending,” says Williams, “so you stay in control of the vibe you want.”

A soft, rosy lip during the day can be transformed with a deeper pink or mauve gloss in the evening to complete this soft romantic look.

P.Louise The Cheek of it Liquid Blush, £15

Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette in Pillow Talk, £46

Sculpted by Aimee HydraTint – Moisturising Tinted Serum, £23

Fun and playful

If you want a cooler look for Friday night, playing with pops of colour is a great way to transition your make-up look from day-to-night.

But when it comes to using colour in your day-to-night look, “it’s all about concentrating on one feature, such as eyes, lips or cheeks and keeping the rest balanced,” explains Williams.

“For the eyes, I would say focus on a neutral base and add a bold pop of colour to the inner corner, crease or as a fierce wing.

“When it’s time to turn up the glam, intensify that shade with a deeper, more pigmented version of your chosen shade.

“If lips are your focus, go for a juicy gloss or lip oil in the day, then switch it up with a statement bold lipstick when the sun goes down.”

If you’re wanting to focus on your base, “you can always add a hint of colour during the day with a cream blush in a soft pink or peachy shade on your cheeks,” says Connolly.

“For the evening, amplify the look by applying a bolder shade to your eyelids, blending well for a seamless finish and adding a bright eyeliner to the waterline.”

NYX Professional Makeup Ultimate Shadow Palette Vegan 16-Pan in I Know That’s Bright, £15.99, Look Fantastic

MAC Cosmetics Lipglass Lip Gloss in Spite, £22

Sultry dramatic

If you’re wanting a sultry and defined look, doesn’t have to be heavy or overpowering, just remember that balance is key.

“Creating a dramatic and sultry look during the day without looking overdone is all about balancing boldness with subtlety,” says Oriflame‘s beauty expert, Helen Bee.

“The key is to focus on defined features while keeping the rest of the makeup soft and natural. Instead of dramatic false lashes, opt for a voluminous mascara, this will give you bold lashes that won’t look too heavy during the day.

When you transition your look to the evening, “add a black eye liner and smudge around the edges of your lashes.”

Bee recommends deepening your eye make-up with a rich brown or charcoal shade in the crease, paired with a classic winged liner. If you want to keep the lips neutral during the day, you can opt for a deep red or plum shade at night to create a bold statement without overwhelming the overall look.

e.l.f. cosmetics No Budge Retractable Eyeliner, £5

Oriflame The One Pump and Plump Mascara, £7.99

No7 Limited Edition Burgundy Collection Eyeshadow Quad, £12.95, Boots

What to avoid

No matter which look you go for, all our experts agree on one key tip: avoid overloading the skin with product when transitioning from day to night.

“While it’s important to create a flawless base, applying too much product can make your skin appear heavy and mask your natural glow,” says Bee.

“A common mistake is not refreshing your base before adding more products,” says Connolly. “Lightly blot any excess oil and, if needed, reapply a thin layer of foundation or tinted serum to even out the complexion before intensifying your make-up for the evening.”

Williams recommends a spritz of setting spray to revive the complexion and a touch of highlighter to lift the face instantly.