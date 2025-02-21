How your beauty routine can help transform your mental wellbeing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taking off your make-up or cleansing your face often feels like the last thing you want to do after a long day.

But chiselling out time to wash off the day and feed your skin with some much-needed nutrients is essential for kicking off your evening routine right.

So, skincare and traditional Chinese medicine experts reveal how you can turn your bog-standard beauty routine into a daily self-care ritual…

Why it’s important to make skincare not feel like a chore

While transforming your beauty routine into a self-care ritual may sound overindulgent, not rushing through your skincare is integral for the health and overall look of your skin.

“In recent years, the world of skincare has witnessed a rise in natural and holistic remedies, with Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) leading the way,” explains Charlotte Yau, founder of Muihood.

“In TCM, the focus is not just on treating the surface of the skin, but on addressing the root causes of issues, which are often linked to internal imbalances such as poor digestion, stress, or hormonal changes,” she explains.

“The skin is viewed as a reflection of inner health, which is why Chinese medicine skincare takes a holistic approach to achieving healthy, dewy skin.

“As such, it is important to create a ritual out of your self-care routine and use these few moments in the day as an opportunity to centre yourself and release stagnant energy (Qi) in the body.”

Yau recommends starting to focus more on your breathing before commencing with any products. “Start by being fully present,” she says, “then use gentle, intentional movements when applying skincare, visualising the movement of Qi and lymphatic flow.

“You could also incorporate TCM-inspired rituals like gua sha or facial acupressure to create a sense of relaxation and connection with your body.

The impact of scents and textures on mental wellbeing

Fragrance and texture aren’t just aesthetic choices; they directly impact mood and mental wellbeing.

“Aromatherapy has long been an essential part of emotional wellness,” says Spa Ceylon‘s skincare and beauty director, Shenuka Fernando.

“Calming wonder herbs like lavender, ylang-ylang and sandalwood help soothe the mind, while uplifting citrus notes energise the senses.”

Certain smells can help stimulate circulation, such as invigorating scents like citrus and ginger.

Meanwhile, textures also play a vital role, as rich, silky balms provide a grounding sensation, whereas light, gel-like formulas refresh and stimulate the senses (meaning these are best reserved for the mornings).

Aromatherapy Associates Intensive Rich Cream 50ml, £57

D R Harris Naturals Ginger and Lemon Moisture Cream 50ml, £21

How skincare can improve your sleep

If sleep is the ultimate luxury, then skincare can be a crucial part of the wind-down process.

“Using skincare infused with calming essential oils and ingredients, such as jasmine and lotus, signals the brain that it’s time to unwind,” says Fernando. Using hydrating facial serums can help relax facial tension before bed.

Alternatively, if you don’t want to add another product to your routine, warm compresses infused with herbal teas can also release tension.

“This helps relax facial muscles and prepare the skin for hydration,” Yau explains. “Acupressure on Yintang (between the brows) and Anmian (behind the ear) can also promote deep rest.”

Spa Ceylon Sal & Saffron – Intense Hydrating Night Treatment Facial Serum 50ml, £31.53 (was £48.50)

Techniques to help relieve stress

It’s no secret that ancient beauty practices are key to holistic wellness, and Fernando is a firm believer in Ayurvedic techniques like Abhyanga (self-massage).

“Using warm, herbal-infused oils like virgin coconut helps release tension, improve circulation, and restore energy flow,” she says.

A more commonly known technique is using a gua sha – a TCM tool that has become increasingly popular for good reason.

“By gently gliding the stone across the skin, gua sha relieves muscle tension, enhances blood flow, and promotes a lifted, toned appearance,” says Yau. More than just skincare, it serves as a stress-relief tool, stimulating key acupressure points that help rebalance the body and reduce stress.

Cold therapy is another calming beauty technique you can incorporate.

“Using cooling tools like cryo sticks or chilled jade rollers can reduce inflammation and soothe the skin while also having a calming effect on the nervous system,” explains Ultrasun‘s Abi Cleeve, founder of SkinSense. “It’s an instant way to de-puff and refresh both skin and mind.”

By Beauty Bay Jade Duo, £16.50 (was £22)

Mauli Rituals Kansa Acupressure Tool & Serum Set, £30

Simplify your skincare

A complicated skincare routine can feel overwhelming and diminish its self-care potential. “By curating a minimalist routine with high-quality, multi-functional products, you create a moment of ease rather than obligation,” says Fernando.

“A good skincare routine doesn’t need to take more than five to seven minutes,” says medical director of Cosmedics Skin Clinics, Dr Ross Perry. “A gentle cleanser, moisturiser, and SPF during the day, along with a retinol or vitamin C serum at night, are enough.”

Simplifying your routine also allows for more presence, making the routine feel restorative rather than rushed.

But simplicity doesn’t mean sacrificing efficacy. “Choosing products with smart, multi-benefit ingredients – like peptides for hydration and firming, or botanical extracts for soothing – ensures you get maximum results with minimal effort, making your routine both effective and enjoyable,” says nurse and founder of Essence Wellness, Gemma Hornsby-Lofthouse.

Emma Hardie Moringa Cleansing Balm with Dual Action Cleansing Cloth, £28

Skinsense Ceramide24 Retinal Silk Night Serum, £46

How to turn at-home skincare into a luxury experience

Luxury isn’t about price tags and heading to a spa for a one-off treatment.

“Small indulgences can elevate a simple routine into a spa-like escape,” says Fernando. Warm towels, self-massage techniques or using a facial roller with an aromatic serum can create a sense of opulence.

While a spa facialist may feel like the height of luxury skincare, you can emulate their techniques at home to elevate your own routine.

“Face yoga is a powerful ritual that tones facial muscles, smooths wrinkles, and awakens your inner glow,” says Ayurvedic practitioner and co-founder of Magical Medicine, Maria Goutine. “It boosts blood circulation, delivering fresh oxygen and nutrients to nourish your skin and calm the mind.”

While carving out time to elevate your skincare routine may sound over-the-top, embracing mindful skincare isn’t about indulgence but improving your overall wellbeing.

And employing elements like lymphatic drainage and breathing techniques can help relieve stress and reconnect with your body’s natural rhythm.

After all, good skin comes from within.