British Vogue appoints Chioma Nnadi as Edward Enninful’s successor

Chioma Nnadi has been appointed head of editorial content at British Vogue, succeeding outgoing editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.

Enninful, 51, resigned from one of fashion’s most coveted jobs in June, triggering months of speculation over who would replace him.

Following her appointment, London-born journalist Nnadi becomes the first Black woman to lead the magazine, following a 13-year career at Vogue in New York.

Announcing Nnadi’s appointment on Monday 18 September, Anna Wintour praised her as “an editor and writer with an impeccable reputation”.

Enninful, whose reign as head of editorial content comes to an end after six years, described Nnadi as a “brilliant and unique talent with real vision” in a statement.

Meanwhile, Nnadi said she was “beyond excited” to be appointed the magazine’s head of editorial content, adding that London’s “boundary-pushg style and creative scene” has significantly influenced her worldview.

After joining the publication as a writer in 2010, Nnadi rose through the ranks as she was promoted to fashion news director before taking over as editor of Vogue.com.

She has also overseen digital coverage of flagship Vogue events, including the Met Gala and the inaugural Vogue World event last week, with celebrities such as Sienna Miller, Brian Cox, Stormzy, and Leonardo DiCaprio out in force.

In her statement, Wintour said: “Chioma is beloved among her colleagues at Vogue, and is an editor and writer with an impeccable reputation – both here and in the fashion industry at large.

“I’m so grateful to Edward Enninful for everything he’s accomplished at British Vogue, and we’re all looking forward to a productive and creative relationship with him in his new role.

“I can’t think of a more worthy person to follow in his footsteps than Chioma, who has proven herself adept at speaking to our digital audience and has found ways to extend Vogue’s reach, authority, and influence across all of our platforms.

“She is passionate about fashion, music and culture, and I couldn’t be happier that she will be leading our editorial and creative teams in London.”

Nnadi said: “I’m beyond excited and honoured to have been appointed as British Vogue’s Head of Editorial Content. As someone who was born and raised in London, the energy of the city – its boundary-pushing style and creative scene – has shaped the way I look at the world.

“Now, more than ever, it feels like a moment to look beyond borders while also celebrating the broad scope of what it means to be British. I’m looking forward to engaging a loyal and inspired digital community that is energised by our access, point of view, and storytelling.”

Nnadi will begin her new role at British Vogue on 9 October, and she will be based out of London.