Chrissy Teigen has hilarious reaction to wardrobe malfunction at Baby2Baby Gala

Chrissy Teigen had a hilarious reaction to her latest wardrobe mishap.

The model, 37, took to Instagram over the weekend to share a snap of her outfit at the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala. For the occasion, she opted for a black dress with a high-knee slit adorned with a sparkling 3D flower decal. She also paired the outfit with a gold clutch and black heels.

As she shared photos of the event on her since-expired Instagram Story, captured by People, she revealed that she had a bit of a wardrobe problem during the event. In the picture, she was seen sitting in a chair with her back turned, as her dress accidentally slipped open along its zipper.

Teigen, who was bent over in the photo, continued to poke fun at the dress malfunction in the caption, writing: “Oh lol.”

This isn’t the first time that Teigen has shared a candid reaction to a wardrobe issue. Back in 2017, fans noticed her shirt happened to be sheer while she was sitting in the stands at the Super Bowl with her husband, John Legend.

However, Teigen didn’t hesitate to play the situation off on social media. At the time, per Us Weekly, she simply retweeted the video and wrote: “Boom goes the dynamite.”

(Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

On 11 November, the mother of four was one of the many famous faces at the annual gala that raises money for Baby2Baby, which “provides children living in poverty with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves,” according to its official website. The star-studded guest list at the event included Kim Kardashian, Salma Hayek, Olivia Wilde, Heidi Klum, Matthew McConaughey, and Zoe Saldaña.

This year, Channing Tatum also presented Hayek with the Giving Tree Award, in honour of the work that her charity has done to help underprivileged children in Mexico.

“All children are our children. We have a responsibility. They hold in their hands our future. They are our hope,” she said during her speech, per The Hollywood Reporter. “Dignity is an essential; diapers are dignity, make no mistake. Love is an essential. For all these children and all the mothers and all their families, how can we say ‘Let’s love, not hate,’ but how do you teach compassion and empathy to people who have never felt compassion and empathy from anyone?”

Hayek concluded: “So, in everything you donate and everything that Baby2Baby brings to every single home or street, there is an intention. It’s not just money. It is love. It is compassion. It is caring. We are all interconnected.”