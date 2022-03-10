Christian Siriano is auctioning off blue-and-yellow gown to support Ukraine

Christian Siriano is auctioning off a custom blue-and-yellow gown to support the people of Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion.

The American fashion designer offered his support in an Instagram post on Thursday, where he shared an image of the tulle, criss-cross gown whose colours represent the Ukrainian flag.

“As a designer our voice is our clothes!” he captioned the post. “So if a few bolts of tulle can help save someone then YES, we will be donating this gown to the highest bidder possible and matching that donation for Ukraine.”

The Project Runway alum added to the caption an email address where interested buyers can bid on the full-length gown.

Social media was heartwarmed by Siriano’s support, and shared their love for the dress in the comments.

“I so hope a celeb gets this and wears on Oscar red carpet,” commented one user.

“THAT is what fashion is about!” said another. “Thank you Christian”.

Siriano — who is a favourite designer among Lizzo, Ariana Grande, and Oprah Winfrey — is the latest member of the fashion industry to support Ukraine amidst the conflict. Models Gigi and Bella Hadid offered up their earnings from Fall 2022 fashion week to Ukrainian organisations. The creative director of Balenciaga, Demna Gvasalia, dedicated the brand’s Autumn/Winter 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week to the “fearlessness, resistance” of Ukrainians and “the victory of love and peace”.