Crochet craze: How to weave the Seventies look into your summer wardrobe

The surprise hit of high summer, colourful crochet is everywhere right now.

What started on the spring/summer 2023 catwalks as more of a laidback, seaside-inspired look – with cream, custard and khaki beach dresses at Gabriela Hearst, Khaite and Ulla Johnson – has bloomed into a rainbow-bright riot on the high street.

The fabric – which is created by using a hook to weave loops of yarn – has fallen in and out of fashion throughout the decades.

The hippy heyday of the Seventies saw a massive boom in crochet clothing, in particular garments made from a patchwork of ‘granny squares’.

More recently, London Fashion Week designer Christopher Kane (known for his love of ‘granny chic’) put black and blue crochet on the catwalk, styled with leather and latex.

Singer Harry Styles – known for his love of Seventies styles – has inspired fans to weave their own crochet cardigans after he was spotted on stage in a patchwork design.

According to Klarna Shopping Index research, shoppers are embracing the retro look in a big way, with sales of crochet items up 81% year on year.

The most popular garments are trousers (up 269%), shirts (193%) and skirts (140%).

So how should you wear the trend now? This year’s revival is all about fun in the sun.

A mesh dress or cover-up is a beachwear must-have if you’re jetting off somewhere hot on holiday.

For a subtle Seventies look, team a bright crochet vest with wide-leg or flared jeans or denim cut-offs.

Heading to a festival? Go bold with a ‘granny square’ dress in a cocktail of colours or co-ord set in this season’s hottest hue: emerald green.

Accessorise your look with some vintage-style cork sole wedges or espadrilles (another classic trend that’s making a comeback right now) and add a woven beach bag for a cute finishing touch.

Here’s our pick of the best crochet pieces to shop this summer…

Boohoo Premium Patchwork Crochet Knitted Dress, £32 (was £38)

Simply Be Orange Wide V Neck Crochet Jumper, £30; Blue Crochet Straw Hat, £10.80 (was £18); Pink Wide V Neck Crochet Jumper, £27 (was £30); Bright Blue Crochet Wide Leg Trouser Co-ord, £30

Pep&Co at Poundland Cerise Pink and Yellow Striped Bodycon Dress, £14 (in store only)

Roman Multi One Size Cotton Blend Crochet Cape, £28 (was £35); Light Denim Stretch Denim Mom Shorts, £24

Matalan Pink Crochet Look Long Beach Dress, £19

Monsoon Sleeveless Crochet Top with Lenzing Ecovero Green, £50; Winnie Wrap Midi Skirt Black, £55

V by Very Crochet Flared Sleeve Top, £14 (was £22); V by Very Crochet Shorts Green, £8.50 (were £18)

Bimba y Lola Orange Crochet Top, £44 (was £110)

Accessorize Pink Raffia Crochet Beach Shopper, £15.20 (was £38)

Esprit Robyn Cotton Hobo Bag in Crochet Knit, £46, La Redoute

FatFace Penelope Tile Crochet Sliders, £47.20 (were £59)