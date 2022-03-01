Supermodels Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and Helena Christensen have all paid tribute to Virgil Abloh by walking the runway of the late designer’s Off-White show at Paris Fashion Week.

The tribute show featured a line “designed by Virgil and completed by the creative teams and collaborators with whom he worked”, the show program read.

A post to the brand’s Instagram described the collection as: “Cultural reinterpretation, disruption and transformation open the door to future dialogues and formats.No expectations, no stereotypes, no status quo.”

Crawford, 56, walked the show shortly after her daughter Kaia Gerber, 20, took to the runway.

The show was star-studded both on and off the catwalk with models walking in the show including Kendall Jenner, sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid and Karlie Kloss.

Helena Christensen (left) and Naomi Campbell (right) take the Off-White runway (Getty)

Tennis star Serena Williams also walked in the show, alongside models like Candice Swanepoel, Joan Smalls and Amber Valletta.

Front-row guests included Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, Pharrel William and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner were among the models at the Off-White show (left and right), while Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky were front row guests (centre) (Getty)

The collection included everything from oversized baker boy hats and lilac mini dresses in its ready-to-wear line, alongside tulle skirts and puff-sleeved bridal-esque dresses in its couture range.

Jenner also donned her never-worn dress that she was planning to wear to the cancelled 2020 Met Gala, which was emblazoned with the words “little black dress”.

(Left to right) Karlie Kloss, Serena Williams and Gigi Hadid model pieces from the Off-White collection (Getty)

Abloh passed away after a private battle with cancer in November last year, aged 41. As well as being the founder of Off-White, the designer led Louis Vuitton’s menswear atelier.

Fashion industry heavyweights like Stella McCartney, Donatella Versace and Marc Jacobs were among those who paid tribute to the designer following his death.