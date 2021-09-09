Cindy Crawford has recreated her iconic 1992 Pepsi advert to raise money for a children’s hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.

Crawford, 55, returned to the original location of the advert nearly three decades later to pose in the same outfit as the original photograph, which comprised of a white tank top, blue denim cutoff shorts and red stilettos.

Hairstylist Peter Savic, who styled Crawford’s hair in the original advert, also took part in recreating the photograph, giving the supermodel the same effortless curls she sported 29 years ago.

Crawford joined forces with photographer David Yarrow for the shoot, which took place at the Halfway House diner in Santa Clarita, California.

The pair are working together to raise money for the American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin. Crawford’s brother Jeff was previously treated there for leukaemia, but he died at the age of three.

Crawford posted the resulting photograph on her Instagram account, which shows her posing in front of the diner and a red sports car, and drinking a can of Pepsi. Two Tamaskan dogs, which Yarrow said represented “wolves”, are captured sitting inside the sports car looking at Crawford.

The supermodel wrote: “It’s always a pleasure and a thrill to work with my friend @davidyarrow… and even more so when it’s for a good cause.

“We returned back to the original Halfway House from the famous @pepsi commercial I did in 1992 to recreate the moment (with a David Yarrow twist) in hopes of raising funds for the American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin, where my brother was treated for leukaemia.

“So far, with the help of David’s gallery network across the globe supporting the art and its sales – we’ve already raised one million dollars for the cause.”

Yarrow posted the same photograph on his own Instagram page, writing: “It is always a treat to work with the best and Cindy is the best of the best.”

He added that it felt “surreal” to be at the Halfway House, which was “made famous” by Crawford and he was “proud of what we have achieved”.

Crawford previously recreated the advert for the 2018 Super Bowl with her son Presley Gerber. She told the Associated Press at the time that the original advert “became such a classic for so many reasons”.

“It was one of those moments in my career that when I walked down the street, people were like, ‘Pepsi!’ Or I’d be at a bar and people would send me over a Pepsi,” she said.

“And it’s funny because during Halloween a lot of women will dress up as me in that commercial. It’s, like, an easy Halloween costume.”