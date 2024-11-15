5 rules for finding your party season style

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The party season is upon, but if its fashion fills you with more panic than pep, you’re not alone.

If you’re not one for sequins or bows, knowing what to reach for to feel festive can be tricky. But whether it’s down to colour, tailoring or texture, there’s a way to elevate your partywear no matter your personal style.

Celebrity stylists and fashion consultants share their rules for finding your party season style without compromising your wardrobe favourites.

1. Take note of what’s in your wardrobe

The trick to finding any particular style is to look at what you gravitate towards. Take a look in your wardrobe, if you see a lot of long sleeves or V-necks, then you should incorporate those shapes into your partywear pieces.

When it comes to incorporating this season’s trends, the key is to vary the silhouette to best tailor your personal style.

“This party season the key look is YSL’s ‘Le Smoking’,” explains celebrity and brand stylist Clare Chambers. “The beauty of this tuxedo-inspired style is that there is an iteration that suits everyone.

“Whether you choose an oversized and longer tuxedo jacket or a shorter, more fitted one, you can pair this with trousers, a satin skirt, over a dress or even jeans,” says Chambers.

Similarly with colour, if you gravitate to neutrals such as taupe, cream and navy, then opt for champagne sequins or bronzed metallics. If you wear a lot of pattern, test out black watch tartan or a Fair Isle knit.

River Island Beige Knit Sequin Midi Skirt, £35

Jaeger Cotton Rich Velvet Tuxedo Blazer, £150, M&S

2. Have a Christmas toolkit

Once you know the styles, shapes and colours you gravitate toward, having a few festive favourites in your arsenal can help you throw together a great outfit at the last minute.

“A Christmas toolkit is a festive essential and can easily transform a day to drinks outfit,” says fashion expert and founder of Modes and More Vintage, Susie Nelson.

“For accessories, opt for large earrings or a sparkly belt, bag or shoes. Velvet hair bows and embellished hairbands can also help,” Nelson explains.

When it comes to clothes and patterns, Nelson suggests plaid or tartan for those not keen on the sequin route.

House of Bruar Ladies All Round Pleat Skirt – Red Stewart, £165

Revolution Haircare Bow Velvet Clip – Black, £6, Look Fantastic

3. Play with textures

Festive prints such as sequins, plaid or tartan are more difficult to have in your all-year-round wardrobe. Nelson therefore suggests experimenting more with texture to bring a touch of festive glamour.

This is a trick that the Princess of Wales often demonstrates on the annual Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene church, sporting velvet Alice bands and fur trims.

Incorporating velvet, suede, corduroy or faux fur into your look can elevate an average winter outfit into some glamorous partywear.

Next Burgundy Red Faux Fur Scarf, £34

Accessorize Pearl and Gem Headband, £14

4. Don’t compromise on comfort

When someone says ‘partywear’ uncomfortable heels and scratchy sequins may spring to mind – but this needn’t be the case.

“Focus on fabric and fit,” says London-based fashion stylist Karine Laudort. “Look for stretchy materials like jersey or luxe knits for a chic yet comfortable feel.”

Laudort emphasises the importance of silhouettes, ensuring you opt for those you feel comfortable (and confident) in. “For example, midi dresses with a bit of stretch or wide-leg trousers with a tailored top are great options.”

When it comes to footwear, Chambers suggests opting for flats or block heels, “As a general room of thumb, a pair of black suede block mid-heeled ankle boots are the most comfortable, because the fabric isn’t as restrictive as leather, and the block heel means that weight feels more evenly distributed. Plus suede seamlessly blends with black tights and is more flattering on bare legs.”

Ro&Zo Sparkly Midaxi Bodycon Dress, £119, M&S

John Lewis Oaklee Stretch Suede Block Heel Ankle Boots – Black, £85

5. Never underestimate accessories

“Most people have more outfits in their wardrobes and cupboards than they realise,” says Nelson. “With a bit of thought and imagination, nearly all outfits can be partied up with the addition of the right accessories”.

It’s a universal truth that accessories are the quickest way to transform an outfit. “Think bold earrings, statement necklaces or a shimmering clutch to add instant glamour,” says Laudort.

“The key accessory for party season 2024 is the sculptural hoop,” says Chambers.

“Whether you choose gold or silver, this particular style of earring means that you do away with all other jewellery in order to let these be the impactful statement detail to your outfit.”

Mango Volume Hoop Earrings, £15.99

New Look Black Bow Sequin Mini Bag, £17.99 (was £23.99)