Nineties nostalgia: See supermodels Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer and co in these incredible throwback photos

The supermodels of the 1990s – Naomi Campbell Kate Moss Claudia Schiffer and Christy Turlington to name a few – were truly iconic, giving us some of the most memorable catwalk moments and incredible fashion shoots of all time.

A new coffee table book dedicated to the women who wouldn’t “wake up for less than $10,000 a day” (according to Linda Evangelista) rewinds back to their glamorous heyday with 130 photos starring the original ‘supers’.

Edited by Schiffer, Captivate! Fashion Photography From The 90s features images from legendary photographers including Richard Avedon, Corrine Day, Arthur Elgort and Ellen von Unwerth, plus unseen snaps from Schiffer’s private archive.

To mark the book’s release, take a peek inside with these fabulous photos from the golden age of the supermodel…

Claudia Schiffer and Cindy Crawford, New York, 1992 for Revlon (Bruce Weber/PA)

(Ellen von Unwerth/PA)

Kate Moss in Paris, 1995, for American Vogue.

Helena Christensen, Claudia Schiffer, Stephanie Seymour, Christy Turlington, and Naomi Campbell in Hollywood, 1993, for Vogue US

(Doug Ordway/PA)

Models including Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Shalom Harlow, Carla Bruni, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista Claudia Schiffer and Helena Christensen, backstage at the Versace autumn/winter 1994 catwalk show.

(Herb Ritts/PA)

Claudia Schiffer in California, 1992.

(Patrick Demarchelier/PA)

Christy Turlington, 1999, for Harper’s Bazaar.

(Arthur Elgort/PA)

Beverly Peele and Naomi Campbell, 1993, for American Vogue US.

(Arthur Elgort/PA)

Beverly Peele and Tyra Banks, 1993, for British Vogue.

(Ellen von Unwerth/PA)

Claudia Schiffer in Italy, 1989 for Guess Jeans.

(Juergen Teller/PA)

Kate Moss in London, 1998.

Captivate! Fashion Photography From The 90s, edited by Claudia Schiffer, is published by Prestel, priced £49.99. Available now.